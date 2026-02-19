Michigan has hired Dave Peloquin as its next general manager, On3’s Pete Nakos confirms. Peloquin currently holds the position of GM at the agency, Athletes First.

Peloquin does have a background in college athletics, however. He worked for Notre Dame for 21 years in various positions including assistant athletics director for football strategic initiatives, which he held from Jan. 2023 through June 2025.

He’s spent the better part of a year heading the collegiate division of Athletes First‘s College Representation Division, which focuses on guiding athletes to the NFL while being compensated appropriately along the way. Now, he’ll join Kyle Whittingham’s staff ahead of his first season in Ann Arbor.

The news comes after Nakos reported on Tuesday that Whittingham and the Wolverines were parting ways with former GM Sean Magee. He was hired in March 2024 after working as chief of staff for the Chicago Bears from 2022-2023.

Magee, whose title also included senior associate athletic director, had responsibilities that included overseeing all aspects of the recruiting and player personnel departments, including the coordination of Michigan’s NIL initiatives.

He was initially brought to Ann Arbor by Jim Harbaugh in 2017, serving in an off-field role that included the management of the player personnel department, football operations and the administration of the budget for all football-related activity. He also played a role in recruiting, helping to piece together the Wolverines’ 2023 national championship team and also playing a role in the recruitment of Michigan QB Bryce Underwood.

Despite Peloquin’s hire, Michigan is still piecing its staff together this offseason. Before the GM hire, Michigan was zeroing in on Vanderbilt defensive line coach Larry Black for the same position. Most of Whittingham’s initial staff has been put in place, however.

Whittingham takes over the Wolverines program coming off a scandal last led to the eventual firing of former head coach Sherrone Moore. He arrives in Ann Arbor after more than two decades as the dead coach at Utah.