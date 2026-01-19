Former Mississippi State offensive tackle Zechariah Owens committed to Missouri out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He’ll stay in the SEC.

Owens played in two games with Clemson in 2023 when he first played college football. He transferred to Colorado for 2024 and appeared in 10 games for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Owens didn’t last long in Boulder, transferring to Mississippi State ahead of the 2025 season and played in all 13 games this past season with 10 starts. According to PFF he had 70.6 pass block grade, a 53.2 run block grade and a combined blocking grade of 56.2.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Owens was a four-star recruit out of McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian Academy, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 25 overall prospect in the state, the No. 20 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 277 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Owens was the latest acquisition in the transfer portal for Missouri. He joins former Minnesota WR Kenric Lanier II.

Lanier II, who redshirted as a true freshman, hauled in four receptions for 96 yards across the past two seasons at Minnesota. He has played in 20 career games.

Prior to enrolling at Minnesota, Lanier II was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 667 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rating. He was the No. 96 WR in his class and the No. 65 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Decatur.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz just wrapped up his sixth season with the program. The Tigers underachieved slightly, winning just eight games. The program, however, has now won at least eight games in three straight seasons. This is Missouri‘s longest streak of eight-win seasons since it enjoyed six straight from 2006-2011.

To reward Drinkwitz for his success, Missouri extended the Norman native through the 2031 season. Across six seasons, Drink has led the Tigers to a 46-29 (26-24) record with a 2-3 bowl game record.