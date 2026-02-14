North Carolina star freshman Caleb Wilson suffered a hand fracture during Tuesday’s loss to Miami on the road. No timeline for his return has been announced; however, we may have some insight into his status moving forward.

On the call for Duke’s home game vs. Clemson on Saturday, Dick Vitale discussed his Super Six (Braden Smith, Labaron Philon, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson and JT Toppin) this season. During which, Vitale appeared to provide a hint that Wilson’s injury may be worse than initially expected.

“I feel so bad for Caleb Wilson and all the Tar Heels fans,” Vitale said, in part. “He’s probably done for the year; they don’t know that for sure yet.”

Vitale’s comments come after Wilson himself declared to Tar Heel nation that he “will be back.” At the time, it appeared this would be the case.

“I am grateful for whatever God is trying to tell me through this injury!!!” Wilson said via X. “I will be back Tarheel Nation… I LOVE THIS TEAM AND PROGRAM #StayTuned“

This season, Wilson is averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. He’s also proven to be disruptive on the defensive end of the ball, averaging 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks each appearance.

For now, Wilson’s timeline to return is uncertain. Still, Vitale’s words hint at the worst possible case scenario for the Carolina star’s injury. The Tar Heels are currently 19-5 and ranked 11th in the country — in large part due to the abilities of Wilson down the stretch this season. Getting him back on the floor will be a priority for North Carolina moving forward.

As for the rest of his Super Six, Vitale was very high on each of the other five players. All of which are considered some of the very best college basketball has to offer.

“You gotta like (Braden) Smith at Purdue and what about — this kid I really think is terrific — Philon. And then you talk about Dybantsa, gonna be the first pick in the NBA Draft. You’re talking about Mr. Boozer, my Player of the Year. … And JT Toppin is a terrific talent at Texas Tech. That was basically my All-American team.”