Porter Moser makes case for NCAA Tournament bid: 'Oklahoma's not limping in'

Oklahoma (19-15, 7-11 SEC) fell short in its SEC quarterfinal matchup against Arkansas 82-79 on Saturday, leaving the Sooners firmly on the bubble with less than 48 hours to go until selection Sunday. According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, Oklahoma is the first team out of the field as it stands.

That didn’t stop Sooners head coach Porter Moser from fighting for his team’s spot in the NCAA Tournament after the loss. Moser ran down OU’s resume in an attempt to sway the selection committee.

“What I want the country to know is they’re playing some of the best basketball in the country right now,” Moser said. “Analytically, one of the top 15 teams the way we’re playing. Number one conference in the country. … (It) Should be glorified how young people stuck together in this day and age and overcame stuff. That should be glorified. What some of these guys were going through, the heartbreak stuff, 40-footers at Missouri.

“To keep coming back and to turn it. That’s what I think the country wants to see. I think the country saw how good of basketball we’re playing. I think the whole country saw that.”

Oklahoma beat South Carolina and Texas A&M in consecutive games to make it to the quarterfinals. It took 37 points from Razorbacks star Darius Acuff to best the Sooners by three points on Friday night.

Still, Oklahoma is 4-10 against Quad 1 opponents. While they’re 3-2 in their last five games against Quad 1, OU still holds a 6-5 record against Quad 2. Moreover, the Sooners had won six in a row before their quarterfinal loss to Arkansas.

“I don’t think anybody wants to play Oklahoma in this tournament,” Moser said. “I think they’ll say it. Every coach said it to me, how we’ve played. That’s what you want in the tournament. You want the best teams playing their best in the tournament. You don’t want teams limping in.

“Oklahoma’s not limping in. We’re playing some of the best basketball in the country. I want the whole country to know that these guys are unbelievable fighting through hard. That should be glorified in this day and age.”

The Sooners will find out their fate along with the rest of the country during the March Madness bracket reveal on Selection Sunday. The complete men’s tournament bracket will be announced at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.