Michigan tight end Brady Prieskorn has committed to Ole Miss out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. His move will put him in the spot his brother, Caden Prieskorn, became a star before heading to the NFL.

The younger Prieskorn spent two years at Michigan, though he did not play as a true freshman in 2024. He contributed largely on special teams this past season during his three appearances for the Wolverines.

Brady Prieskorn made two appearances at tight end during the 2025 campaign. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

At Ole Miss, he’ll be joining a program that helped launch his brother’s career. Caden Prieskorn was a star for the Rebels from 2023-24, racking up 850 receiving yards and seven scores. He now plays for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL.

Prior to enrolling at Michigan, Brady Prieskorn was a highly coveted recruit. He was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 150 overall recruit in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Prieskorn also checked in as the No. 10 tight end in the class and the No. 2 overall player from the state of Michigan, hailing from Rochester (MI) Adams.

Brady Prieskorn joins Edwin Joseph in transferring

Brady Prieskorn isn’t the only recent addition to the Ole Miss roster via the NCAA transfer portal. Florida State Seminoles transfer defensive back Edwin Joseph is committing to Ole Miss via the transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent the previous three seasons with the Seminoles.

In 2023, Joseph would play in four games, utilizing a redshirt that season. By 2024, he had played in all 12 games for the Florida State defense, and in 2025, he was a consistent starter at the safety position. For his career, he’d finish playing in 28 games for the Seminoles.

During that time, he had 51 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. He would also snag four interceptions and defend nine passes. The vast majority of that production came during the 2025 season.

On3’s Steve Samra also contributed to this report.