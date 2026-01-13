Former Minnesota safety Koi Perich commits to Oregon

Former Minnesota safety Koi Perich has committed to play for head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, On3 has learned. Perich was one of the top available players in the NCAA transfer portal, proving to be a massive win for Oregon. It’s the second straight year Lanning has snagged an elite safety from a Big Ten foe.

Perich is a four-star prospect per the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. He also comes in as the No. 12 overall player. At the time of his commitment, only Missouri‘s Damon Wilson ranks higher on the list of available guys. Now, the No. 1 safety is off the board and heading to Eugene.

Texas Tech was the other program battling Oregon for Perich’s eventual signature. It’s no secret how aggressive the Red Raiders can get in the transfer portal. Especially for defensive players, being a staple of the 2025 roster. But similar to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup between the two, Oregon came out on top.

Perich played in 26 games during his time at Minnesota, turning into one of the best defensive backs in the Big Ten. He recorded 128 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and one sack. The stats when dropping back in coverage are just as good, snagging six interceptions, five passes defended, and even forcing two fumbles.

Oregon will be looking for a whole lot more of the same. Last portal cycle saw the Ducks land Dillon Thieneman from Purdue, setting the blueprint for what Perich’s time in Eugene might look like. But there was always thought to be a ton of potential with Perich.

Looking back at his high school recruitment, Perich played at Esko (MN) Lincoln Secondary, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 58 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Minnesota listed Perich as a sophomore on his official roster bio during the 2025 season. If he wishes to use them, two years of eligibility remain moving forward. While Oregon might be hoping they just snagged a multi-year player, you have to imagine the NFL Draft will be a serious consideration this time next year.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.