Chad Baker-Mazara injury update: USC forward helped to locker room after Indiana player lands on leg

USC forward Chad Baker-Mazara left Tuesday’s game against Indiana after a Hoosiers player landed on him. He did not put much weight on his right leg as he headed back toward the Trojans’ locker room.

Baker-Mazara went for a layup one minute into the second half when Indiana’s Sam Alexis landed on his ankle. He received treatment on the court after taking his shoe off, but required help to the locker room, unable to put much weight on his leg.

Baker-Mazara has played a key role for USC this season after transferring from Auburn. Heading into Tuesday’s game, he led the Trojans with 18.8 points and 3.0 assists per game. In addition, his 1.3 blocks per game rank second behind Jacob Cofie.

Baker-Mazara later returned to the sidelines, although he had crutches when he did so. While USC did not announce his status, it indicated his night was over.

At the time of his departure on Tuesday, Chad Baker-Mazara had seven points to go with five rebounds and two assists. He played the entire first half before leaving at the 19-minute mark of the second half.

USC entered Tuesday with a 16-6 overall record, including a 5-6 mark in Big Ten play. The Trojans have won two of their last three games after taking down Rutgers at home on Saturday before welcoming Indiana.

Additionally, USC got a boost during conference play when Alijah Arenas entered the lineup. The standout freshman and son of Gilbert Arenas has had an up-and-down go so far, averaging 7.5 points through his four appearances.

However, head coach Eric Musselman isn’t concerned. He said it will take time for Arenas to fully acclimate, especially considering he reclassified to the 2025 class.

“I think this is expected when a player has to reclassify,” Musselman said. “You can see the talent, and his ability to go get a shot whenever he basically wants. It’s a difficult thing for coaches to work him in and it’s a difficult thing for a player to work his way in too, as a younger player, but you can see the incredible potential. The potential that he’s going to have a great career at the next level.”

After Tuesday’s game against Indiana, USC will now get ready to head out east for a two-game swing. The Trojans will take on Penn State Feb. 8 and Ohio State Feb. 11 before returning home the following week.