Louisville QB transfer Deuce Adams commits to Wisconsin
Former Louisville QB Deuce Adams has committed to Wisconsin out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Adams also garnered interest from Michigan and James Madison.
Adams made six appearances for Louisville this season. His lone start of the season was in Louisville’s 38-6 loss to SMU. In the defeat, Adams completed 12-of-his-17 pass attempts for 94 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown or an interception.
He also recorded 14 yards in the outing. In total, Adams notched 112 passing yards this season, while completing 71.4% of his pass attempts. Adams only appeared in one game during his true freshman season.
Deuce Adams played high school football at Vandegrift (TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 586 overall player and No. 37 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.