Greg Gard is not happy with officials, to say the least. Following Wisconsin‘s 78-77 overtime loss to Indiana on Saturday, Gard took to the podium to call out the officiating after a controversial foul call against John Blackwell in the final seconds that put Indiana at the free throw line to win the game.

“I haven’t seen the second one but the one there at the end, I’ve never seen anything like that,” Gard said. “I don’t know. They’re trying to foul — they actually fouled us three times coming up the floor and didn’t get called. Offensively, we were driving away from the basket. I don’t know. I don’t understand that call. I’ll get more clarification. I’ve never seen that type of call be made before. So, I guess there’s a first for everything.”

After his first answer, Gard was asked if that call was consistent with the way the game had been called to that point. Gard responded bluntly.

“No,” Gard said. “No. It’s a hard game to ref, but that wasn’t a hard call.”

YOU MAKE THE CALL 🫵



John Blackwell is whistled for a CRUCIAL blocking foul that gave Indiana the win from the FT line 👀



Was it the right call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/Bdl4KzJPQr — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 7, 2026

With under 10 seconds to go in overtime, the Badgers held a one-point lead over the Hoosiers. Indiana’s Lamar Wilkerson drove to the hoop, guarded by Blackwell, and fell to the ground while attempting to get a shot off. Blackwell was whistled for the foul, which he visibly did not agree with.

Indiana then went to the free throw line and sank two shots to take the lead back. Wisconsin got one final heave at the basket, but it did not go in, resulting in the loss.

Wisconsin’s struggles continue

To start league play, there were not many teams in the country and Big Ten as hot as Gard’s squad. The Badgers won five of their first six games in league play, including a win over then-No. 2 Michigan. But in the recent outings, things have not gone according to plan.

Wisconsin has now lost two of its last four outings, putting the overall season record at 16-7 and Big Ten record at 8-4. As of this publication, the Badgers sit three games out of first place in the Big Ten race.

Gard will look to get his team back on track on Tuesday night, but it will be no easy task. Wisconsin must travel to Illinois to face the No. 5 Fighting Illini on the road. Gard will no doubt be hoping for better officiating in that game, in his eyes.