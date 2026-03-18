Doug Edert knows a thing or two about March Madness chaos. He’s leaning all the way into it with his 2026 bracket, spurning Kentucky fans once again in the process.

The former Saint Peter’s Peacocks star, who became a national sensation during the program’s historic Elite Eight run in 2022, revealed his picks this week. In classic Edert fashion, there was one selection that immediately grabbed attention, Kentucky losing in the first round to Santa Clara.

Doug Edert's bracket!



St. John's captures the title 🏆

Two 11-seeds move on 👀

BYU AND Tennessee ➡️ Elite 8 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/qsGwh6bQrR — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2026

It’s a bold call, but also a fitting one given Edert’s history. He was front and center when Saint Peter’s stunned Kentucky as a 15-seed four years ago, launching one of the most memorable Cinderella runs in NCAA Tournament history. That experience has clearly shaped how he views this time of year, where reputation means little and matchups mean everything.

Edert didn’t stop there, either. His bracket leans heavily into unpredictability, culminating with the St. John’s Red Storm cutting down the nets as national champions. It’s a pick that reflects both confidence in the Red Storm’s recent form and a belief that this year’s tournament is wide open.

Meanwhile, Kentucky enters the tournament under immense pressure. Head coach Mark Pope is navigating heightened expectations in his second season, with a roster that many believed had Final Four potential. Instead, inconsistency has defined much of the Wildcats’ campaign, leaving questions about their ability to string together wins in March.

That skepticism isn’t limited to Edert. Charles Barkley recently echoed similar concerns, suggesting that simply reaching the second weekend would qualify as a successful run for Kentucky.

“I don’t see Kentucky making a deep run,” Barkley said. “If they could get to the second weekend, that would be a great season.”

The path certainly won’t be easy. As a No. 7 seed, Kentucky opens against a dangerous Santa Clara squad, with potential matchups against the Iowa State Cyclones and other heavyweights looming shortly after. It’s the kind of bracket setup that leaves little room for error, something Edert knows firsthand.

Back in 2022, he became a cult hero. “Dougie Buckets,” the mustache, the clutch shooting. All part of a run that redefined what’s possible in March. Now, he’s embracing that same chaos from a different angle, predicting another shocker involving the same blue-blood program he once helped eliminate.

Whether his bracket proves prophetic or not, one thing is certain. When Doug Edert speaks on March Madness, people listen. Especially in Lexington.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.