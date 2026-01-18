Deion Sanders and Colorado continue to add through the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. Another one just joined the fray, as former Alabama running back Richard Young committed to the Buffaloes, On3 has learned. Young is a former highly-rated recruit, now taking his talents to Boulder with the hope of finding more playing time.

When Alabama landed Young out of high school, many thought he had a chance to become one of the program’s next great running backs. Nothing ever materialized for him, though. Young played in a total of 15 games, receiving only 59 carries. Those turned into 234 total yards and five touchdowns, two of which were scored during the 2025 season.

The On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings have Young as a three-star prospect. He is the No. 677 overall player to enter the cycle and ranked 66th when just looking at running backs.

Two years of eligibility are expected to remain for Young. Only playing in three games as a true freshman allowed him to take a redshirt. Colorado might be hoping to get multiple quality years out of Young.

More on Richard Young, scouting report

Young played high school football at Lehigh Acres (FL) Lehigh Senior, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 63 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

“Physically-developed running back who emerged as a national name as a high school underclassman,” Rivals’ Charles Power said in a scouting report. “Has a good combination of play speed and power. Has a muscular upper body with room to add mass in his lower half. Uses his leg drive to run through tackles at the second level. Shows well above average speed, which is validated by his track times (around 11.1 seconds in the 100 meters). Productive as a junior, rushing for 1,755 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging nine yards per carry.

“Production dipped a bit as a senior, as he rushed for 1,102 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns. Will need to considerably improve his ball skills as a receiver out of the backfield, as he has a tendency to fight the ball. Projects as a between the tackles and short yardage runner. Older for the class, turning 18 years old in the spring of his junior year.”