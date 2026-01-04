Former Texas WR DeAndre Moore Jr. locks in three more visits after Kentucky trip
Contenders are beginning to emerge for former Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore. After officially entering the NCAA transfer portal, Moore quickly set up a visit to see Kentucky. Now, three more trips are on deck, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
Moore will make his way up to Columbus beginning on Sunday. Ohio State is widely considered one of the best programs in college football when it comes to wide receiver development. Moore would be joining an already loaded room if the Buckeyes eventually win out.
Louisville and Colorado are the other two schools getting Moore on campus. The Cardinals will be the first of them, a program he already has history with. One day later, Moore gets back out West to see Deion Sanders in Boulder.
As mentioned, there is a past with Moore and Louisville. Moore was a long-time Louisville commit during his high school recruiting days. Texas was able to flip him out of Los Alamitos (CA) St. John Bosco and eventually bring him to the 40 Acres. Maybe there could be a reunion a few years later, answering any ‘What if?’ questions when it comes to Louisville.