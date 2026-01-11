Oklahoma wide receiver Javonnie Gibson has committed to Cincinnati out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He spent just one season with the Sooners in Norman before making the move.

Gibson began his career at Arkansas at Monticello in 2022. But he redshirted initially and didn’t play until the 2023 campaign.

As a second-year player in 2023, Javonnie Gibson played in 11 games. He tallied 28 catches for 403 yards and four touchdowns, while he also ran 13 times for 39 yards. He would move on after that, heading to Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2024.

In 2024, Gibson earned second-team FCS All-America honors by the Associated Press after a monster campaign. He caught 70 passes for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns. That set him up to make an even bigger move. He jumped to Oklahoma.

During his lone season with the Sooners, Javonnie Gibson notched 18 catches for 199 yards and a touchdown. He even threw a pass, completing it for an eight-yard gain. Now, he’ll seek to make an impact at Cincinnati.

Javonnie Gibson joins Zylan Perry as skill transfer

Javonnie Gibson is not the first skill position transfer the Bearcats have landed that has some major potential. Louisiana transfer running back Zylan Perry has also committed to Cincinnati. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the news.

Perry emerged as Louisiana‘s go-to running back across the past two seasons, totaling at least 600 yards in back-to-back campaigns. Across his four-year stint with the Ragin’ Cajuns, the Franklin, LA native totaled 1,659 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

He now becomes Cincinnati‘s second running back addition out of the Portal. The Bearcats also brought in Notre Dame running back Gi’Bran Payne, who rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns across his three-year stint in South Bend.

On3’s Daniel Hager also contributed to this report.