According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Jordan Seaton is currently in Starkville to visit Mississippi State. Seaton is close with the Bulldogs’ offensive line coach, Phil Loadholt, from their time at Colorado. A huge development for head coach Jeff Lebby, hoping to get in the running for one of the best players in the NCAA transfer portal.

Loadholt only spent one season in Boulder. Colorado hired him away from Oklahoma, where he was an offensive analyst on Brent Venables‘ initial staff. Lebby was the offensive coordinator at the time, making the connection between the two. So when Lebby needed an OL coach at Mississippi State, Loadholt wound up being his guy. Now, the coaching duo is hoping the connection can pay dividends in Seaton’s recruitment.

Mississippi State showed a ton of improvement under Lebby in 2025. They got on the board with an SEC win by beating Arkansas following an 0-8 campaign last season. And despite an overall record of 5-7, the Bulldogs earned a spot in a bowl game due to others turning down invites. Everyone in the program will be hoping to see similar growth moving forward.

As for Seaton, the competition for his signature is going to be tough. Nakos recently provided the latest on where things stand for the offensive tackle. At least one more trip inside the SEC is expected to take place, heading to the 40 Acres to see the Texas Longhorns.

More on Jordan Seaton, time with Colorado Buffaloes

The On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings have Seaton as a four-star prospect and No. 4 overall player to enter this cycle. No offensive tackle ranks above him, showing how highly thought of he is. Seaton is also the No. 1 player currently available in the portal.

Colorado got Seaton on campus ahead of the 2024 season, being a massive recruiting win for head coach Deion Sanders. He immediately slotted into the left tackle role, initially protecting quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Some positives came from Seaton’s true freshman campaign before really exploding in 2025. Quality performances earned him second-team All-Big 12.

Seaton played high school football at Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy, where he was a Five-Star Plus+ prospect. He was the No. 18 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.