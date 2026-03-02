According to Chip Brown of Horns247, the Texas Longhorns have hired former Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops as a special assistant. Stoops was fired by Kentucky following the 2025 season after 13 years in Lexington. His coaching career will continue, though, heading to Austin to work under Steve Sarkisian.

You have to imagine Stoops will spend most of his time working with the Texas defense. His background before becoming a head coach came there, specifically defensive backs. It’s the position Stoops was deployed at during his own playing days at Iowa. A rise through the coaching ranks came because of work with DBs, eventually becoming Arizona and Florida State‘s defensive coordinator before landing the Kentucky job.

Texas did undergo some defensive staff changes this offseason. Pete Kwiatkowski is no longer the DC, a surprise move to many. Sarkisian, instead, brought in Will Muschamp to take over. Muschamp is a former SEC head coach himself and worked with Kirby Smart at Georgia in recent years. After some time away from the college game, Muschamp returns to Austin.