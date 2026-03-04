Skip Holtz pays tribute to late father, Lou Holtz, dead at 89

Legendary former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz died at age 89, and news trickled out quickly on Wednesday following the release of a statement by the family. Within moments, social media was buzzing with tributes to the beloved college football figure.

Not the least of those tributes came from Lou Holtz’s son, Skip Holtz. A coach himself, Skip opened up on Twitter in a brief but powerful statement on what his father’s life truly meant.

“My father passed away today resting peacefully at home,” Skip Holtz wrote. “I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers over the last couple months! He was successful, but more important he was Significant.”

RELATED: Notre Dame releases tribute video to Lou Holtz

Holtz entered hospice care in January just weeks after his 89th birthday. He won a national championship at Notre Dame as part of a decorated coaching career which included a memorable debut season at Arkansas. The Razorbacks went 11-1 during that 1977 season and took down Oklahoma in a memorable Orange Bowl upset.

Throughout his more than 40-year coaching career, including 32 as a college head coach, Holtz amassed a 249-132-7 overall record. He won two Bear Bryant Awards and Eddie Robinson Awards as national coach of the year while winning conference championships at William & Mary, NC State and Arkansas. In 1988, Holtz led Notre Dame to a national championship – his lone title as a head coach.

“Louis Leo ‘Lou’ Holtz, legendary college football coach, Hall of Famer, bestselling author, and one of American’s most influential motivational voices, has passed away at the age of 89 in Orlando, Florida, surrounded by family,” Notre Dame said in a statement. “Born January 6, 1937, in Follansbee, West Virginia, Holtz rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most respected figures in college athletics.

“… Holtz is remembered for his enduring values of faith, family, service, and an unwavering belief in the potential of others. His influence extended far beyond the football field through the Holtz Charitable Foundation and the many players, colleagues, and communities shaped by his leadership. He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.”

RELATED: Marcus Freeman pays tribute to Lou Holtz

Holtz retired from coaching after the 2004 season at South Carolina, when he joined ESPN as an analyst from 2005-15. This past season, he served as an honorary captain ahead of the matchup between Arkansas and Notre Dame – a resounding Fighting Irish victory at Razorback Stadium.

During his time in Fayetteville, Lou Holtz amassed a 60-21-2 overall record, including the upset win over Oklahoma in the 1977 Orange Bowl. After two years at Minnesota, he went on to go 100-30-2 overall at Notre Dame while leading the Fighting Irish to a 1988 national title.

Holtz’s 100 wins at Notre Dame put him third on the program’s all-time list. Only Brian Kelly (113) and Knute Rockne (105) have more.

On3’s Nick Schultz also contributed to this report.