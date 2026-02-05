There’s a lot on the line Friday morning when Charles Bediako‘s eligibility case against the NCAA finally goes before Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court judge Daniel Pruet. The newly-appointed judge already ruled against the Alabama center’s legal team earlier Thursday when he denied a postponement request made by Bediako’s legal team on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Bediako is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctive relief after the NCAA previously ruled the former NBA G League player ineligible to return to college basketball last month. Despite that ruling, the Crimson Tide’s 7-footer has already appeared four games, including playing 19 minutes in Wednesday’s 100-97 win over Texas A&M. Bediako earned that eligibility after a prior judge granted him a temporary restraining order (TRO) on Jan. 20 and a subsequent 10-day extension early last week.

But Friday’s injunction hearing represents a potentially pivotal moment for both Bediako and the NCAA, which is facing of multiple legal challenges to its eligibility rules. It could also be quite consequential for the Tide’s upcoming SEC opponents, including rival Auburn (14-8, 5-4 SEC) on Saturday.

Given the uncertainty ahead of Saturday’s game against Alabama (15-7, 5-4 SEC), first-year Tigers head coach Steven Pearl empathized with Bediako’s situation. The 38-year-old Auburn coach even suggested he’s “almost rooting” for the Crimson Tide big man to win his case against the NCAA.

Auburn head coach Steven Pearl on the eligibility of Alabama's Charles Bediako:



"I'm almost rooting for him to be able to play on Saturday"



(📹: Auburn University) pic.twitter.com/CJbTgSKh1K — Max Cohan (@MaxCohan) February 5, 2026

“I’ve probably spent too much time thinking about this, but I kind of feel for the kid in a way. What happens tomorrow if he gets denied? What does he do? … I hope the decision-makers in that room have thought through that,” Pearl said during Thursday’s media availability, via Max Cohan. “Because are we setting this kid up for failure by bringing him back? I’m almost rooting for him to be able to play on Saturday, because I don’t want him to be in a situation where he’s got to make some real difficult decisions if for some reason this new judge says ‘No, you’re not allowed to play.’

“Maybe Auburn fans will be upset with me for saying that, but I don’t know, man. I feel for him a little bit, because I think he’s in a unique situation.”

Bediako has logged two starts in his four appearances, averaging 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. Yet, despite Bediako’s presence, Alabama fell from the Top 25 rankings earlier this week after dropping two of the first three games in which it appeared.

Bediako previously played 68 career games across two seasons (2021-22 and 2022-23) in Tuscaloosa before entering the 2023 NBA Draft. After going undrafted, Bediako has signed multiple contracts with NBA teams, including a two-way deal with the San Antonio Spurs in 2023 that would have made him eligible to play in the NBA if the team elevated him from the G-League.