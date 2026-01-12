Is Ty Simpson this year’s Carson Beck? That’s a question the talented Alabama junior quarterback could be entertaining as multiple QB-needy programs reportedly try to sway him to transfer rather than jump to the NFL.

Beck famously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft last January before reversing course days later and transferring to Miami, where he’s led the 10th-ranked Hurricanes to the 2026 College Football Playoff national championship game Dec. 19 against No. 1 Indiana.

Simpson formally announced his intentions to enter the 2026 NFL Draft last Wednesday. But that move may be on hold after the Crimson Tide’s 2025 starter — through third-parties — has reportedly received high-dollar NIL offers from other Power Four programs, including one particular deal that could total as much as $6.5 million, according to AL.com. That reportedly includes three other SEC programs that are offering at least $4 million for Simpson’s services in 2026, per AL.com.

Prior to his draft declaration last week, On3 insider Pete Nakos reported Simpson was evaluating all his options regarding his future per his agent, Peter Webb of QB Reps. That potentially included returning to Alabama, declaring for the NFL Draft, or entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“No decisions have been made about Ty declaring for the draft at this point, and he is still evaluating everything with his family and close advisors,” Webb told Nakos.

Simpson has long been considered a potential first-round lock, and is currently projected to be the third quarterback off the board according to ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., behind only Indiana‘s Fernando Mendoza and Oregon’s Dante Moore, neither of whom have declared for the draft yet.

Despite leaving Alabama’s 38-3 quarterfinal loss to Indiana early with a cracked rib, Simpson capped a strong redshirt junior season in Tuscaloosa by throwing for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns to just five interceptions in his first year as the Tide’s QB1. That included powering Alabama to an 11-4 record and a first-round victory over Oklahoma in the 2025 College Football Playoffs.

This news about Simpson comes two days after his two backups — redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and five-star true freshman Keelon Russell — both negotiated new deals with Alabama’s team collective, Yea Alabama, to return for the 2026 season.

The 6-foot-6 and 235-pound Mack saw the first significant action of his Crimson Tide career on New Year’s Eve when he replaced an injured Simpson in the second half of a 38-3 loss to No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl national quarterfinal.