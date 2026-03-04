UCLA got back on track with a massive win on Tuesday night, likely locking its spot into the NCAA Tournament field. The Bruins took down No. 9 Nebraska by 20 points at Pauley Pavilion to hit the 20-win mark on the season. But head coach Mick Cronin still had complaints after the game.

The complaints came because Cronin began his press conference after 10 p.m. local time. Which was after midnight Central Time, where Nebraska was set to fly back to. Cronin, who has previously been vocal about his displeasure with Big Ten scheduling, detailed his complaints.

“I know we get a lot of money for TV, but our kids go to school,” Cronin said. “And I get that there’s time slots for TV, but these kids, I don’t care if they get NIL, they go to school. (Nebraska) has been on the road since last Thursday, and now we’re playing this game at eight o’clock at night, which is 10 o’clock their time. It’s already 12:30. They got to go to class tomorrow. I just don’t understand these — I call it a ‘Get Out game.’ You know, when you’re getting out? Like, Nebraska should be playing at six o’clock this game.”

Nebraska played at USC last Saturday and remained in Los Angeles through Tuesday night’s game. The Huskers will now travel back home to host Iowa on Sunday in the season finale. And on the other side of things, UCLA had to fly back to Los Angeles for this game after playing at Minnesota last Saturday.

This is the state of things in the Big Ten Conference right now, with teams spanning from literally coast to coast. The league is not going to change its physical layout anytime soon, so Cronin will have to continue to deal with it. But he doesn’t have to like it and does not appear he will change his tune anytime soon.

UCLA, Cronin likely dancing

UCLA was already off the bubble and sitting as a No. 10 seed in On3’s most recent Bracketology. The Tuesday night win over Nebraska likely locked that spot in and now, it’s just a matter of where the Bruins will be playing and who.

UCLA can continue to strengthen that tournament resume this Saturday. The Bruins end the regular season by facing rival USC on the road at 9 p.m. ET.