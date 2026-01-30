Arizona State's Cutter Boley, Omarion Miller ink NIL deals with Jones Ford Verde Valley

As they settle in at Arizona State, quarterback Cutter Boley and wide receiver Omarion Miller are driving new trucks. They both have new Ford F-150s through NIL deals with Jones Ford Verde Valley.

Boley is now driving a 2025 Ford F-150 Tremor as part of the agreement while Miller has an F-150 Lariat. The two arrived in Tempe this offseason as part of Arizona State’s transfer portal class from Kentucky and Colorado, respectively.

Boley is coming off a solid redshirt freshman season at Kentucky, where he took over as the starter following an injury to Zach Calzada. Miller, meanwhile, led the Colorado wide receiver room as part of a breakout junior season in Boulder.

QB Cutter Boley (@cutterBoley) and WR Omarion Miller (@omarionmiller19), two marquee ASU transfer additions, are now driving a 2025 Ford F-150 Tremor and F-150 Lariat, respectively, in NIL deals with @JonesFordVerde and Parker Jones. Jones Ford is also a @SunDevilSource sponsor. pic.twitter.com/fYLInRatCt — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) January 30, 2026

Off the field, Boley is also one of the top names in college football. He has a $1.1 million On3 NIL Valuation, which ranks No. 55 in the college football NIL rankings. He also sits at No. 95 in the On3 NIL 100, the first of its kind and defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by their On3 NIL Valuation.

More on Cutter Boley, Omarion Miller

Across 11 games at UK in 2025, Cutter Boley completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,160 yards and 15 touchdowns, to 12 interceptions. That came after he preserved a redshirt in 2024 by appearing in just four games, throwing for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

Omarion Miller, meanwhile, became Colorado’s leading receiver as part of a new-look Buffaloes roster in 2025. He had 45 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, and his 18 yards per reception led the Big 12. After entering the transfer portal, he became the No. 17 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. Miller also has a $508,000 On3 NIL Valuation.

Arizona State is coming off an 8-5 overall record in 2025, including a 6-3 mark in Big 12 play as the Sun Devils looked to follow up their 2024 conference title. The roster will have a new look next season with quarterback Sam Leavitt now at LSU and leading wide receiver Jordyn Tyson off to the NFL Draft.

Boley and Miller are two key parts of the ASU transfer class this year. The Sun Devils brought in 25 players as part of a group that ranked No. 40 in the On3 Team Transfer Portal Rankings.