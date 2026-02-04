Georgia has a new third-party NIL initiative. Glory Glory, a “fan-first ecosystem,” announced its launch on Wednesday.

Through Glory Glory, members will receive access to exclusive content, merchandise and experiences with UGA athletes. Upon its debut Wednesday, the organization posted a 1-on-1 interview with head football coach Kirby Smart.

SUBSCRIBE to the On3 NIL and Sports Business Newsletter

Glory Glory offers three membership tiers. The “Red” level starts at $20 per month, “Black” is $75 per month and “Silver” – the highest level – is $150 per month. Annual memberships are also available for $215 per year for Red, $810 for Black and $1,620 for Silver.

“Glory Glory will give Bulldog fans one-of-a-kind, behind-the-scenes access that is critical in telling the stories of our student-athletes and coaches,” said Georgia athletics director Josh Brooks in a statement. “This platform creates new ways for our passionate fanbase to participate in building a sustainable, impactful future across all 21 of our programs.”

Georgia’s Classic City NIL collective shut down last year, three years after its 2022 launch. While Glory Glory is not considered a “collective,” it still provides third-party NIL opportunities for UGA athletes. The organization also plans to help facilitate partnerships between brands and athletes, according to the announcement.

Glory Glory’s model also appears similar to Yea Alabama – Alabama’s third-party NIL initiative which also does not consider itself a collective. Yea Alabama also gives members access to exclusive content and events while also facilitating deals for Crimson Tide athletes.

Third-party NIL deals are seen as one of the next key areas for college sports in the post-House settlement landscape. The landmark agreement, which received final approval in June 2025, paved the way for revenue-sharing. Schools can now directly share up to $20.5 million with athletes under the settlement, and that figure is due to increase annually.

Additionally, third-party NIL deals worth more than $600 must be vetted by the NIL Go clearinghouse. Through Dec. 31, the College Sports Commission announced it cleared more than 17,800 deals with a total value of $127.2 million.