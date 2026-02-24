2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper unveils updated mock draft, first round predictions ahead of NFL Combine
The latest 2026 NFL Draft predictions are in from ESPN’s Mel Kiper! Kiper’s latest mock draft was unveiled ahead of the Scouting Combine.
There isn’t a huge run on quarterbacks like the last few years. Although there are two in the first round picks from Kiper.
But there is a nice balance of players throughout these 32 picks. So let’s dive into what the NFL Draft could look like two months from now.
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana
The Raiders get their man in Mendoza to open the NFL Draft. The Heisman Trophy winner and national champion likely has black and silver gear for April!
He threw an FBS-leading 41 touchdowns this year and thrived in Curt Cignetti’s system. Yes, he had a loaded roster and won’t have that in Las Vegas right away. But Klink Kubiak should be able to cook something up for Mendoza.
2. New York Jets: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State
Downs won’t last long in this year’s NFL Draft as he’ll go to the Jets here, per Kiper. Arguably the best overall defender, Downs looks like an instant impact player.
He can cover, he can tackle and he can nab the football out of the air. A freshman All-American at Alabama, Downs got even better over the last two years and won a title with the Buckeyes.
3. Arizona Cardinals: David Bailey, OLB – Texas Tech
The Cardinals need a lot in their rebuild under Mike LaFleur. That could include a new QB, but the NFL Draft has more than just one position!
Bailey led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged in right away.
4. Tennessee Titans: Arvell Reese, LB – Ohio State
Robet Saleh loves him some defense. In this NFL Draft, it’s hard to pass on Reese, so Kiper has him in the top five selections, expecting to start right away.
This past season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He was also named an All-American.
5. New York Giants: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah
Why not pair Fano with Andrew Thomas as the bookend tackles for the Giants? He won’t last long in this year’s NFL Draft.
Fano started the last two seasons at right tackle for the Utes. He allowed zero sacks in 2025 and just one in 2024.
6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State
Tate is considered to be the best receiver in the NFL Draft this season. The Browns can use all the firepower on offense they can get.
In 2025, Tate put up 51 catches, 875 yards, nine touchdowns and 17.2 yards per catch. He had 121 catches, 1,872 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15.5 yards per catch in his college career.
7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State
The run on Ohio State players continues in the Top 10 of the NFL Draft here. The Commanders can beef up the defense with some skill and youth!
This past year, Styles finished with 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, three pass deflections and one forced fumble. He had 244 career tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
8. New Orleans Saints: Makai Lemon, WR – USC
There are plenty of receivers in this year’s NFL Draft, but a lot will go in the first round. Lemon is the latest as he is a solid weapon for QB Tyler Shough.
As a junior for USC, Lemon had 79 catches, 1,156 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14.6 yards per catch. He had 137 career catches and 14.7 yards per catch.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame
The Chiefs need a boost on offense. Hard to believe, right? Kiper says KC will spend its first pick of the NFL Draft on a running back.
Love was a star at Notre Dame and the best running back in college football. If Isiah Pacheco is healthy, this could be a lethal duo.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Rueben Bain Jr., DE – Miami
The Bengals need just about everything on defense, so you can’t go wrong in these NFL Draft predictions. Bain is an elite pass rusher and defender, so he makes sense.
Bain has a strength that can’t be taught and very quick hands. He won the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award this past season.
Mel Kiper reveals latest NFL Draft predictions
11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa, OT/G – Miami
12. Dallas Cowboys: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU
13. Los Angeles Rams: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee
14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CJ Allen, LB – Georgia
16. New York Jets: Peter Woods, DT – Clemson
17. Detroit Lions: Zion Young, DE – Missouri
18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon
19. Carolina Panthers: Keldric Faulk, DE – Auburn
20. Dallas Cowboys: Akheem Mesidor, DE – Miami
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane, G – Penn State
23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon
24. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia
25. Chicago Bears: Kayden McDonald, DT – Ohio State
26. Buffalo Bills: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington
27. San Francisco 49ers: Kadyn Proctor, OT/G – Alabama
28. Houston Texans: Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame
29. Los Angeles Rams: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson
30. Denver Broncos: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo
31. New England Patriots: R Mason Thomas, OLB – Oklahoma
32. Seattle Seahawks: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson