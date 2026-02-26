2026 NFL Draft: PFF releases updated three-round mock draft as NFL Combine gets underway

Indianapolis is currently the epicenter of the NFL world as hundreds of agents, coaches, executives, scouts and media members descend upon the city for this week’s 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Between individual team meetings, medical checks and on-field drills, more than 300 NFL hopefuls will be put through the ringer during the weeklong event inside Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Colts.

In fact, the NFL Combine’s on-field drills begin Thursday afternoon and run through Sunday, March 1. The highlight of the workouts take place Saturday when quarterbacks, receivers and running backs are put through the gauntlet. It’s all a build-up to the 2026 NFL Draft, which will be held April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, with the Las Vegas Raiders kicking things off with the No. 1 overall pick.

In the meantime, Pro Football Focus recently overhauled its expanded three-round mock draft ahead of this week’s NFL Combine. So, without further ado, check out how PFF expects the 2026 NFL Draft’s first 100 overall picks could play out:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This selection has been cemented since Mendoza delivered Indiana its first-ever national title in front of Raiders minority owner Tom Brady during last month’s CFP championship game in Miami. The reigning Heisman Trophy-winner is the draft’s unquestioned No. 1 player and QB after throwing a FBS-leading 41 touchdowns and 3,535 yards on 72% passing in 2025.

PFF: “It seems to be a formality at this point that the Raiders will select Mendoza as their new franchise quarterback. The Heisman Trophy winner ranked second in the FBS with a 90.7 PFF passing grade in 2025, whereas Las Vegas ranked 28th in the NFL in team PFF passing grade.”

Jasen Vinlove | Imagn Images

Given the expectation at No. 1, this year’s drama really begins at No. 2. The Jets could go a lot of different directions, but PFF expects they’ll add the versatile 6-foot-3, 275-pound Bain, who can play inside or out after racking up 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss last season for Miami.

PFF: “The Jets reset their defensive line with Rueben Bain Jr., who racked up an FBS-high 83 pressures while offering enough strength and versatility to key Miami’s run defense.”

Expectations are the Cardinals will move on from QB Kyler Murray, creating the opportunity to go a lot of different ways at No. 3. But PFF projects Arizona will start its rebuild on defense by nabbing one of the most talented players in the entire draft — the 6-foot-4 and 243-pound Reese.

PFF: “There is debate about whether [Reese] should play on or off the ball, but … Reese offers enough flexibility for the Cardinals to get him in the building and figure out his position later.”

After landing its franchise QB in Cam Ward with last year’s No. 1 overall pick, the rebuilding Titans turn to the other side of the ball at No. 4 and land arguably this year’s best pass rusher. The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Bailey led the FBS with 14.5 sacks in 2025.

PFF: “Texas Tech’s David Bailey led the FBS with a 93.8 PFF pass-rush grade and 15 sacks this past season. Considering the Titans’ pass-rush needs, this is a near-perfect match.”

5. New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Sam Navarro | Imagn Images

The new-look Giants secured their QB of the future after trading back into the first round last year to nab Jaxson Dart, and now look to provide the dual-threat Ole Miss alum some protection. At 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds, Mauigoa is a favorite to be the first offensive linemen selected in this class.

PFF: “New York should aim to get younger on the offensive line this offseason, … [and] Mauigoa would be an immediate starter on the right side after recording an excellent 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025.”

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

PFF has the Browns using the first of their two first-round picks on the 6-foot-3 and 195-pound Tate, who is considered the best deep-play threat in this class after ranking third in the Big Ten with a Buckeyes-best 17.16 yards per catch in 2025.

PFF: “Cleveland needs additional talent nearly everywhere on offense. They start with a wide receiver in Carnell Tate, who earned an outstanding 89.0 PFF receiving grade for Ohio State this past season.”

7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

With the potential departure of Bobby Wagner in free agency, PFF expects the Commanders will add the 6-foot-4 and 240-pound Styles. The converted safety led Ohio State with 82 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception last year.

PFF: “[Washington may] need a new leader in the middle of their defense. Styles showed he can fill that role after earning an 88.6 PFF overall grade and missing just two tackles during the 2025 season.”

Jacob Reiner | Imagn Images

After Tate comes off the board, the offensively inept Saints land the dynamic but injury-prone Tyson, who is considered among the best playmakers in the draft — when healthy. Despite playing just nine games las season, Tyson led the Sun Devils with 61 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025.

PFF: “The Saints … opt to add an enticing weapon in wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who emerged as one of college football’s best receivers over the past two years.”

After missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade, the Chiefs luck into arguably the draft’s best player and most explosive running back in Love. The Doak Walker Award winner rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on just 199 carries last season for Notre Dame.

PFF: “Chiefs running backs ranked 31st in yards after contact and explosive runs in 2025. Jeremiyah Love ranked among the top six FBS running backs in both categories in his final season at Notre Dame.”

A former Top 20-overall prospect in 2023, Woods never lived up to the recruiting hype in three years at Clemson. Still, at 6-foot-3 and 310-pounds, his talent and versatility inside is unmistakable and the defensive-needy Bengals take a chance he could blossom in their system.

PFF: “Peter Woods had a slightly down year in 2025, but he’s a proven run defender who flashed pass-rush ability in each of his three seasons at Clemson.”

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs | Samantha Madar | Imagn Images

11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

12. Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

14. Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

16. New York Jets (via IND): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

17. Detroit Lions: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

18. Minnesota Vikings: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

19. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

25. Chicago Bears: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

26. Buffalo Bills: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

28. Houston Texans: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

29. Los Angeles Rams: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

30. Denver Broncos: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

31. New England Patriots: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

32. Seattle Seahawks: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Alabama QB Ty Simpson | Sarah Phipp | Imagn Images

33. New York Jets: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

34. Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

35. Tennessee Titans: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

37. New York Giants: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

38. Houston Texans (via WAS): Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

39. Cleveland Browns: Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

40. Kansas City Chiefs: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

42. New Orleans Saints: Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

43. Miami Dolphins: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

44. New York Jets (via DAL): Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

45. Baltimore Ravens, Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

47. Indianapolis Colts: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

48. Atlanta Falcons: D’Angelo Pounds, CB, Indiana

49. Minnesota Vikings: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

50. Detroit Lions: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

51. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

52. Green Bay Packers: Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

57. Chicago Bears: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

58. San Francisco 49ers: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

59. Houston Texans: Connor Lew, C, Auburn

60. Buffalo Bills: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

61. Los Angeles Rams: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

62. Denver Broncos: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

63. New England Patriots: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

64. Seattle Seahawks: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson | Dylan Widger | Imagn Images

65. Arizona Cardinals: Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

66. Tennessee Titans: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

68. Philadelphia Eagles (via NYJ): Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

69. Houston Texans (via NYG): Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

70. Cleveland Browns: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

71. Washington Commanders: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

72. Cincinnati Bengals: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

73. New Orleans Saints: Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

74. Kansas City Chiefs: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

75. Miami Dolphins: Jack Endries, TE, Texas

76. Pittsburgh Steelers (via DAL): Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Justin Joly, TE, N.C. State

78. Indianapolis Colts: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

79. Atlanta Falcons: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

80. Baltimore Ravens: Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC

81. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET): Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

82. Minnesota Vikings: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

83. Carolina Panthers: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

84. Green Bay Packers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

86. Los Angeles Chargers: CJ Daniels, WR, Miami

87. Miami Dolphins: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

89. Chicago Bears: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

90. Miami Dolphins (via HOU): Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

91. Buffalo Bills: Billy Schrauth, OG, Notre Dame

92. San Francisco 49ers: Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

93. Los Angeles Rams: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

94. Denver Broncos: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

95. New England Patriots: Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama

96. Seattle Seahawks: Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

97. Minnesota Vikings: Skyler Gill-Howard, DT, Texas Tech

98. Philadelphia Eagles: Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Bud Clark, S, TCU

100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford.