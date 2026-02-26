2026 NFL Draft: PFF releases updated three-round mock draft as NFL Combine gets underway
Indianapolis is currently the epicenter of the NFL world as hundreds of agents, coaches, executives, scouts and media members descend upon the city for this week’s 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Between individual team meetings, medical checks and on-field drills, more than 300 NFL hopefuls will be put through the ringer during the weeklong event inside Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Colts.
In fact, the NFL Combine’s on-field drills begin Thursday afternoon and run through Sunday, March 1. The highlight of the workouts take place Saturday when quarterbacks, receivers and running backs are put through the gauntlet. It’s all a build-up to the 2026 NFL Draft, which will be held April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, with the Las Vegas Raiders kicking things off with the No. 1 overall pick.
In the meantime, Pro Football Focus recently overhauled its expanded three-round mock draft ahead of this week’s NFL Combine. So, without further ado, check out how PFF expects the 2026 NFL Draft’s first 100 overall picks could play out:
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
This selection has been cemented since Mendoza delivered Indiana its first-ever national title in front of Raiders minority owner Tom Brady during last month’s CFP championship game in Miami. The reigning Heisman Trophy-winner is the draft’s unquestioned No. 1 player and QB after throwing a FBS-leading 41 touchdowns and 3,535 yards on 72% passing in 2025.
PFF: “It seems to be a formality at this point that the Raiders will select Mendoza as their new franchise quarterback. The Heisman Trophy winner ranked second in the FBS with a 90.7 PFF passing grade in 2025, whereas Las Vegas ranked 28th in the NFL in team PFF passing grade.”
2. New York Jets: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
Given the expectation at No. 1, this year’s drama really begins at No. 2. The Jets could go a lot of different directions, but PFF expects they’ll add the versatile 6-foot-3, 275-pound Bain, who can play inside or out after racking up 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss last season for Miami.
PFF: “The Jets reset their defensive line with Rueben Bain Jr., who racked up an FBS-high 83 pressures while offering enough strength and versatility to key Miami’s run defense.”
3. Arizona Cardinals: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
Expectations are the Cardinals will move on from QB Kyler Murray, creating the opportunity to go a lot of different ways at No. 3. But PFF projects Arizona will start its rebuild on defense by nabbing one of the most talented players in the entire draft — the 6-foot-4 and 243-pound Reese.
PFF: “There is debate about whether [Reese] should play on or off the ball, but … Reese offers enough flexibility for the Cardinals to get him in the building and figure out his position later.”
4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
After landing its franchise QB in Cam Ward with last year’s No. 1 overall pick, the rebuilding Titans turn to the other side of the ball at No. 4 and land arguably this year’s best pass rusher. The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Bailey led the FBS with 14.5 sacks in 2025.
PFF: “Texas Tech’s David Bailey led the FBS with a 93.8 PFF pass-rush grade and 15 sacks this past season. Considering the Titans’ pass-rush needs, this is a near-perfect match.”
5. New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
The new-look Giants secured their QB of the future after trading back into the first round last year to nab Jaxson Dart, and now look to provide the dual-threat Ole Miss alum some protection. At 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds, Mauigoa is a favorite to be the first offensive linemen selected in this class.
PFF: “New York should aim to get younger on the offensive line this offseason, … [and] Mauigoa would be an immediate starter on the right side after recording an excellent 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025.”
6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
PFF has the Browns using the first of their two first-round picks on the 6-foot-3 and 195-pound Tate, who is considered the best deep-play threat in this class after ranking third in the Big Ten with a Buckeyes-best 17.16 yards per catch in 2025.
PFF: “Cleveland needs additional talent nearly everywhere on offense. They start with a wide receiver in Carnell Tate, who earned an outstanding 89.0 PFF receiving grade for Ohio State this past season.”
7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
With the potential departure of Bobby Wagner in free agency, PFF expects the Commanders will add the 6-foot-4 and 240-pound Styles. The converted safety led Ohio State with 82 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception last year.
PFF: “[Washington may] need a new leader in the middle of their defense. Styles showed he can fill that role after earning an 88.6 PFF overall grade and missing just two tackles during the 2025 season.”
8. New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
After Tate comes off the board, the offensively inept Saints land the dynamic but injury-prone Tyson, who is considered among the best playmakers in the draft — when healthy. Despite playing just nine games las season, Tyson led the Sun Devils with 61 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025.
PFF: “The Saints … opt to add an enticing weapon in wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who emerged as one of college football’s best receivers over the past two years.”
9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
After missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade, the Chiefs luck into arguably the draft’s best player and most explosive running back in Love. The Doak Walker Award winner rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on just 199 carries last season for Notre Dame.
PFF: “Chiefs running backs ranked 31st in yards after contact and explosive runs in 2025. Jeremiyah Love ranked among the top six FBS running backs in both categories in his final season at Notre Dame.”
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
A former Top 20-overall prospect in 2023, Woods never lived up to the recruiting hype in three years at Clemson. Still, at 6-foot-3 and 310-pounds, his talent and versatility inside is unmistakable and the defensive-needy Bengals take a chance he could blossom in their system.
PFF: “Peter Woods had a slightly down year in 2025, but he’s a proven run defender who flashed pass-rush ability in each of his three seasons at Clemson.”
PFF’s updated three-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft, pick Nos. 11-32:
11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
12. Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
14. Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
16. New York Jets (via IND): Makai Lemon, WR, USC
17. Detroit Lions: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
18. Minnesota Vikings: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
19. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
23. Philadelphia Eagles: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
25. Chicago Bears: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
26. Buffalo Bills: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
28. Houston Texans: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
29. Los Angeles Rams: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
30. Denver Broncos: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
31. New England Patriots: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
32. Seattle Seahawks: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
PFF’s updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft, Round 2
33. New York Jets: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU
34. Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
35. Tennessee Titans: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
36. Las Vegas Raiders: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
37. New York Giants: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
38. Houston Texans (via WAS): Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech
39. Cleveland Browns: Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon
40. Kansas City Chiefs: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
41. Cincinnati Bengals: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
42. New Orleans Saints: Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M
43. Miami Dolphins: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
44. New York Jets (via DAL): Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
45. Baltimore Ravens, Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
47. Indianapolis Colts: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
48. Atlanta Falcons: D’Angelo Pounds, CB, Indiana
49. Minnesota Vikings: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
50. Detroit Lions: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami
51. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
52. Green Bay Packers: Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State
53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
54. Philadelphia Eagles: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC
57. Chicago Bears: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan
58. San Francisco 49ers: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
59. Houston Texans: Connor Lew, C, Auburn
60. Buffalo Bills: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
61. Los Angeles Rams: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
62. Denver Broncos: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
63. New England Patriots: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
64. Seattle Seahawks: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
PFF’s updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft, Round 3
65. Arizona Cardinals: Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech
66. Tennessee Titans: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
67. Las Vegas Raiders: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
68. Philadelphia Eagles (via NYJ): Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
69. Houston Texans (via NYG): Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
70. Cleveland Browns: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
71. Washington Commanders: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
72. Cincinnati Bengals: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State
73. New Orleans Saints: Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
74. Kansas City Chiefs: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
75. Miami Dolphins: Jack Endries, TE, Texas
76. Pittsburgh Steelers (via DAL): Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Justin Joly, TE, N.C. State
78. Indianapolis Colts: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State
79. Atlanta Falcons: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
80. Baltimore Ravens: Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC
81. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET): Jake Slaughter, C, Florida
82. Minnesota Vikings: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
83. Carolina Panthers: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
84. Green Bay Packers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
86. Los Angeles Chargers: CJ Daniels, WR, Miami
87. Miami Dolphins: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
89. Chicago Bears: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
90. Miami Dolphins (via HOU): Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
91. Buffalo Bills: Billy Schrauth, OG, Notre Dame
92. San Francisco 49ers: Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa
93. Los Angeles Rams: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
94. Denver Broncos: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State
95. New England Patriots: Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama
96. Seattle Seahawks: Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky
97. Minnesota Vikings: Skyler Gill-Howard, DT, Texas Tech
98. Philadelphia Eagles: Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Bud Clark, S, TCU
100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford.