2026 NFL Draft: USA Today shakes up mock draft after nixed Maxx Crosby trade sends free agency into chaos

NFL teams are scrambling after the Maxx Crosby trade went sideways earlier this week. With plans across the league thrown into chaos, USA Today updated its 2026 NFL mock draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two first-round picks. Naturally, teams adjusted their free agency plans with Crosby off the board. Then, madness struck when the Ravens backed out of the trade.

Now, teams are not only re-examining their free agency decisions, but their draft plans as well. With so much to consider, let’s dive into USA Today‘s latest mock draft.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to officially secure their quarterback of the future. After a stunning regular season, Fernando Mendoza only boosted his draft stock in January while leading Indiana to its first national title in program history.

In Indiana’s three College Football Playoff games, Mendoza recorded eight passing touchdowns without throwing an interception. Moreover, he posted a 74.6% completion percentage.

2. New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

(Samantha Madar | Columbus Dispatch | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Arvell Reese was a nightmare for opposing offenses this past season. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker racked up 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections in 2025.

His 6.5 sacks were tied for the 12th most in the Big Ten. Reese primarily played outside linebacker in 2025 after previously serving as the Buckeyes’ inside LB. USA Today is confident the New York Jets will be interested in securing the standout.

David Bailey was a terror off the edge for Texas Tech in 2025, consistently disrupting opposing backfields. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defender amassed 52 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks while also forcing three fumbles.

Bailey put his talents on national display in Texas Tech’s showdown against Oregon in the CFP quarterfinals. Although the Red Raiders lost, Oregon had no answers for Bailey, who amassed nine tackles, including two for loss, and a sack.

After putting on a show in the 2024 campaign, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love only stepped up his game this past season. He finished the year with 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 199 carries.

Additionally, Love recorded 27 receptions for 280 yards and three more scores. His 21 total touchdowns are the most in a single season in Notre Dame history. Love will be a welcome addition to a lucky NFL backfield next season.

5. New York Giants: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Sonny Styles (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Sonny Styles’ draft stock soared after he put on a historic performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. Styles recorded a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and a 43.5” vertical jump; numbers that will have NFL teams salivating on draft night.

The 6-foot-5, 244-pound linebacker’s statistics back up his outstanding athleticism. Styles logged 83 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, three pass breakups and an interception this past season.

6. Cleveland Browns: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Monroe Freeling also impressive at the NFL Scouting Combine, posting the fourth-best athleticism score of all participating offensive linemen. Freeling started in 13 of his 14 appearances for Georgia this past season.

For his efforts, he was named an All-SEC Second-Team selection by the league’s coaches. He was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice in the 2025 campaign.

While Rueben Bain couldn’t lead Miami to a national title, he came extremely close. Bain was pivotal in the Hurricanes’ phenomenal season.

He tallied 54 tackles, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. His 9.5 sacks were the third-most in the ACC. Bain would be a monstrous addition to the Washington Commanders’ defensive line.

8. New Orleans Saints: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Carnell Tate (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Carnell Tate was spectacular at Ohio State this past season, recording 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. More impressive, Tate posted these statistics while competing for targets with All-American wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Tate wasn’t the fastest wide receiver at the NFL Scouting Combine, but his tape speaks for itself. He could be instrumental to the Saints’ offensive development as quarterback Tyler Shough continues to find his footing.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Makai Lemon, USC

Makai Lemon raised eyebrows with some of interview responses at the NFL Scouting Combine. Nonetheless, Lemon was undeniably great this past season, amassing 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 scores.

Lemon’s 1,156 receiving yards were the most of any Power Four player during the regular season. For his efforts, Lemon named the Biletnikoff Award winner, becoming only the second USC player to ever reel in the prestigious honor.

10. S Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, Ohio State

There isn’t a more accomplished defensive draft prospect than Caleb Downs. The Ohio State safety is a two-time Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, three-time all-conference first-team member and two-time unanimous All-American.

Downs tallied 68 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles and two interceptions this past season. With the ability to play all over the field, USA Today expects Downs to be the first safety drafted in the top 10 since Jamal Adams in 2017.