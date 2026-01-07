Missouri has landed an NCAA transfer portal commitment from JaDon Blair, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He comes by the way of Notre Dame, playing the safety position. Blair is just the latest pickup for the Tigers, who are looking to restock the roster ahead of the 2026 season.

Notre Dame did not have Blair on campus for too long. Just one season for the defensive back and the Irish, who was one of the better prospects in their 2025 recruiting class.

Blair played high school football at Winston Salem (NC) Mount Tabor, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 115 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

The number of tackles recorded by Blair in 2025 matched his games played — one. Head coach Marcus Freeman got him out there during the Syracuse blowout victory. Blair then got an assisted tackle, being his only on-field contribution.

Missouri will now be the one looking to fully unlock the potential moving forward. The transfer portal certainly can be used for immediate impacts. But snagging somebody with high potential with Blair is always a plus this time of year.

More on evaluation of JaDon Blair, what Missouri is getting

Rivals was higher on Blair than any other service in the industry. While his Industry Ranking was outside the top 100, Blair finished No. 72 in the Rivals300. Charles Power provided a scouting report on what Blair brought to the table coming out of high school.

“Massive safety prospect with the size, movement skills and physicality to potentially develop into a queen on the chessboard for defenses. Measured at 6-foot-4.5, 195 pounds at the On3 Elite Series prior to his senior season. Has outstanding length with 33-inch arms. Has the skills to line up all over the defensive formation. Moves like a much smaller player. High level feet and change of direction in coverage. Comfortable as a zone defender working in single high or cover two. Sticky in man coverage. Active playmaker at the catch point. Using his length and physicality to make plays on the ball.

“Came down with four interceptions as a junior. Diagnoses plays quickly. Rugged effort level as a downhill run defender. Plays with a physical edge and throws his body around. Still relatively lean and will benefit from adding strength and technique as a tackler. One of the youngest top safeties in the cycle, turning 17 years-old in July prior to his senior season of high school. Owns one of the higher upsides at the position in the 2024 cycle due to his high-end physical traits.”