Former Texas tight end Jordan Washington committed to North Carolina out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed. He played two seasons with the Longhorns.

Washington played in 12 games this season, logging seven catches for 109 yards and one touchdown. He did not register a catch as a freshman in five games in 2024.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Washington was a four-star recruit out of Houston (Texas) Langham Creek, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 42 overall prospect in the state, the No. 15 tight end in the class and the No. 244 overall prospect in the class.

Washington wasn’t the only offensive transfer for North Carolina. They also landed offensive lineman Rowan Byrne, who came from Clemson.

Byrne played just two snaps in just one game (Furman) across his redshirt season in 2025. Prior to enrolling at Clemson, Byrne was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 633 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 53 OL in his class and the No. 2 overall player from the state of New York, hailing from Iona Preparatory School.

Byrne joins a North Carolina program that finished with a 4-8 (2-6) record in its first season under legendary former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Heading into year two of the Belichick era, the Tar Heels brought on former Arkansas/Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino as their new offensive coordinator.

“We are fortunate to add an elite coaching talent in Bobby to our staff,” Belichick said via a press release. “He brings an extensive background and a proven record of success on offense at every level of football. Bobby has consistently built great offenses everywhere he has been, and we look forward to having him work with our program.”