Lincoln Riley evaluates how USC program has changed under his leadership

Heading into his fifth season at the helm at USC, head coach Lincoln Riley is fired up about his program. During an interview with On3’s JD Pickell on Wednesday, Riley claimed that USC feels like a ‘completely different job than it did a few years ago.’

Riley had previously served as the head coach at Oklahoma from 2017-2021 before making the voyage to LA. He enjoyed greats amount of success with the Sooners, including three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances (2017-2019). He has yet to bring the Trojans to the CFP, but he seems extremely confident that they can break through that barrier soon.

“The job day-to-day right now feels honestly like a completely different job than it did a few years ago,” Riley said. “So much work here has been done. When you talk about the new facility we’re about to move into next year in a couple of months, you talk about the way the roster has evolved, you talk about the way the staff has evolved. Just every part of it feels very different. There’s still a lot to do. A lot of work to go, but I’m proud of the way we’ve progressed in a lot of the areas that really matter and contribute to winning.”

Lincoln Riley says you can ‘feel the momentum’ at USC

“I’m proud to say that USC has been phenomenal in terms of stepping up with their commitment to being great in football. It’s apparent right now. It’s a lot of fun,” Riley continued. “You just feel the momentum and excitement in every way you can measure it. You can see it coming. It’s a fun place to be a part of. There’s no place like doing it here, and we’re working our tails off. But, we’re enjoying the process as this thing continues to climb.”

Through his first four seasons, Riley has led the program to a 35-18 record with wins in the 2023 Holiday Bowl and 2024 Las Vegas Bowl. USC narrowly missed out on the College Football Playoff in Riley’s first season (2022) and has yet to get that close again. Returning veteran quarterback Jayden Maiava, along with hiring College Football Hall of Famer Gary Patterson as its new defensive coordinator, have been massive moves for the program this offseason.

In the four seasons prior to Riley’s arrival, USC went just 22-21 under Clay Helton. With the exception of Indiana‘s Curt Cignetti, it certainly takes time to build a program. Months away from the kickoff of the 2026 season, it feels like USC and Lincoln Riley are in a strong position to make some noise not only in the Big Ten Conference but in college football as a whole.