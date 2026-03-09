Arizona State to 'part ways' with Bobby Hurley following 2025-2026 season

According to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68, Arizona State will “part ways” with head coach Bobby Hurley following the 2025-2026 season. On3’s Pete Nakos has since confirmed.

Hurley spent 11 seasons in Tempe, making the NCAA Tournament on three occasions. But barring a miracle run at the Big 12 Tournament this week, the Sun Devils will not be a part of the field this year.

“Arizona State is expected to part ways with Bobby Hurley after the season, source told @TheFieldOf68,” Goodman said via X. “Hurley’s contract expires on June 30. Hurley is 184-166 and went to 3 NCAA tournaments with the Sun Devils. ASU plays tomorrow against Baylor in first round of Big 12 tourney.”

The three NCAA Tournaments for Arizona State under Hurley came in 2018, 2019, and 2023. Zero wins were produced, never making it to the Round of 32. Arizona State even lost before officially entering the field in 2018, being a First Four participant. All three saw them as an 11-seed as well.

As for this past season, Hurley led the Sun Devils to an overall record of 16-15, coming in one game over .500. This is after the nonconference schedule started out with some hope. Arizona State began 4-1 before heading to Hawai’i for the Maui Invitational. A run to the championship game took place, taking down Texas and Washington State along the way. While USC walked out of the Lahaina Civic Center as winners, Hurley had to feel like this team was capable of putting something together.

However, Big 12 games did not go too well, winning just seven times. This marks the seventh time Arizona State finished with a losing record in conference play, dating back to the program’s time in the Pac-12. Not a recipe for success when attempting to make the NCAA Tournament.

While there has not been too much consistency for Arizona State, Hurley was just the school’s third head coach since the 1998-1999 season. In a modern world where coaching turnover is becoming common, the Sun Devils have given guys long leashes. A fourth head coach in just under three decades is not something many can say. But now, athletic director Graham Rossini will be tasked with finding a new leader.

Hurley will get an opportunity to see things out in Kansas City. Baylor will be first up, scheduled to tip things off Tuesday afternoon at 9:30 a.m. MT.