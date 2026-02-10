Bracketology: ESPN 2026 NCAA Tournament predictions sees shakeup amid upsets

The NCAA Tournament is just over a month away. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi updated his Bracketology to adjust for the latest wins and losses across the college basketball landscape.

While Arizona suffered its first loss of the season on Monday, Lunardi still believes the Wildcats will be the No. 1 overall seed. Meanwhile, other teams like Ohio State are simply vying for an opportunity to compete in the Big Dance.

Of course, there’s still plenty of time for teams to improve their postseason standing. Before we dive into Lunardi’s official NCAA Tournament projections, let’s examine the tournament bubble.

ESPN Bracketology: On the Bubble

Last Four Byes: Georgia, Saint Mary’s, UCLA, USC

Last Four In: Texas, Miami, San Diego State, New Mexico

First Four Out: Ohio State, Missouri, California, Virginia Tech

Next Four Out: Oklahoma State, VCU, Seton Hall, Tulsa

Although teams like Georgia and UCLA won’t have to compete in the First Four if the NCAA Tournament began today, they can’t afford to suffer many more losses. After all, programs such as Missouri and Virginia Tech are desperate for any opening to squeeze into March Madness.

West Region (San Jose)

(Candice Ward | Imagn Images)

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Harvard

No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 SMU

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 USF

No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 California

No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 Miami (OH)

No. 3 Florida vs. No. 14 Winthrop

No. 7 Utah State vs. No. 10 USC

No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 15 Merrimack

Arizona finally fell on Monday, suffering an 82-78 loss to Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse. Moreover, the Jayhawks were without star Darryn Peterson. Nonetheless, Arizona’s résumé is still spectacular. The Wildcats have wins over Florida, UConn and BYU. They’ll be a nightmare opponent for any team unlucky enough to match up with them in the tournament.

South Region (Houston)

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Long Island/Bethune-Cookman

No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 Wisconsin

No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 UNC Wilmington

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Texas/San Diego State

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Portland State

No. 7 Iowa vs. No. 10 Saint Mary’s

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Navy

UConn isn’t flawless. On Friday, the Huskies fell to St. John’s. Nonetheless, UConn has won two of the last three national championships and has the roster to secure another title. With five players averaging double figures, the Huskies have more weapons than almost any team in the country.

Midwest Region (Chicago)

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 NJIT/Morgan State

No. 8 Auburn vs. No. 9 UCF

No. 5 St. John’s vs. No. 12 Belmont

No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 13 Troy

No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Miami/New Mexico

No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 North Dakota State

No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 10 UCLA

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Austin Peay

Arizona remains the top overall seed in Lunardi’s eyes, but Michigan can’t be far behind. The Wolverines have been phenomenal this season, currently owning a flawless 8-0 record in Quad 1 games. If Michigan can win the Big Ten, it’ll be a lock for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

East Region (Washington, D.C.)

Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 UT Martin

No. 8 Villanova vs. No. 9 Indiana

No. 5 Vanderbilt vs. No. 12 Liberty

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 Hawaii

No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 Santa Clara

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 ETSU

No. 7 Saint Louis vs. No. 10 Georgia

No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 15 Wright State

Like so many other top teams across the country, Duke suffered an upset loss this past week. Nonetheless, the Blue Devils have been the definition of consistency. With star freshman Cameron Boozer leading the way, Duke should be safe from an early exit in March Madness.