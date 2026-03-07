Bracketology insights: Final regular season bubble movement, 1-seed debate

The NCAA Tournament is just weeks away as February comes to a close in grand fashion with upsets all across college basketball on Saturday. The results could shift bracketology, as the bubble continues to shrink along with the number of teams within reach of a 1-seed spot.

Bracketology insights aims to explain the various ways that Saturday’s results will impact Sunday’s bracketology update, and each conversation about the field moving forward. From matchups between projected top seeds, to jockeying across the bubble, stay up to date with what the game means in a bigger picture.

Read the most recent version of On3’s 2026 Bracketology here.

Saturday’s lineup is headlined by multiple top-of-the-standings matchups in high-major conferences, along with a few big-time bubble matchups between teams jockeying for position. The results are sure to shake things up.

Marquette vs. UConn

Entering the day, UConn held the final 1-seed in bracketology, with Florida continuing to close the gap and erase a head-to-head deficit. Marquette, unless they can make a run to the Big East title next week, played for nothing but the right to ruin the Huskies’ day.

The Big East standings also see plenty on the line, with St. John’s locking up at least a share of the regular season title on Friday night. UConn needed the win to join them, while Marquette is locked into a first-round matchup.

Marquette trailed at halftime, but was able to stretch out a second-half lead and upset UConn. The Golden Eagles can now carry that momentum into a Big East Tournament which has seen miraculous runs many times before.

For UConn, the result could prove devastating to their resume, adding a Q2 loss to their resume which will be closely compared to Florida in the next week. They will likely lose the 1-seed spot in Sunday’s bracketology update, needing a Gators loss between now and Selection Sunday to get back on top.

Bubble movement

The NCAA Tournament bubble continues to shrink with just one week left in the regular season, as more teams can consider themselves safely in the mix. However, there are two or three spots left to battle for above the cutline.

Virginia Tech is now out of the mix for an at-large spot, with too much ground to make up against the cutline in ACC Tournament play.

Missouri missed a chance to leave no doubt entering the SEC Tournament, with a loss against Arkansas leaving them on the right side but in need of a postseason win or two to breathe easy.



Stay up to date with the latest bubble movement, and teams shifting their stock each Wednesday with On3’s bubble watch.

Undefeated tracker

Miami (OH): Completed the 31-0 undefeated regular season with a win over Ohio, penciling themselves into the NCAA Tournament before the MAC Tournament.