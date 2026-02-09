Jon Scheyer offers update on staff member after being injured in UNC court storming

After North Carolina‘s last second victory over Duke in the Dean Dome on Saturday, Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer said that he had staff members get punched in the face during a court storming. On Monday, Scheyer shared additional details with an update on the injured staff member.

“Yeah so, he’s fine,” Scheyer said on Monday. “He’s fine. But after the game, what happened was I came back in the locker room and I see he’s got a bloody lip and he’s disheveled and he didn’t know what happened. He got trampled on the floor. That was my main concern after the game and that’s why I said what I said.

“It was not a good situation. But he’s doing better, he’s fine. Ready to move on. I don’t have anything more to say other than that was a very unsafe situation for him, our staff, our families, our players.”

The incident came after Seth Trimble‘s game-winning three with 0.4 seconds remaining. UNC fans initially stormed the court prematurely, before being sent back to the stands and then re-storming the court after the final buzzer.

Emotions were obviously high after the rivalry matchup, but Scheyer was quick to call out what happened in his postgame press conference. Like he said today, he was just concerned about the safety of his players, staff, and families.

“You know, I got staff members that got punched in the face,” Scheyer said after the game. “My family had people pushing away, trying to not get trampled. That’s not what this game is about. You give them all the credit in the world. It’s not about the game, but obviously that was a scary ending that this rivalry is not about.”

Hubert Davis, Jon Scheyer have been in communication after court storming

Just before Scheyer’s comments on Monday, Hubert Davis was asked about the incident again as well. The UNC head coach revealed that he’s been in contact with Scheyer.

“Yeah, I have. I’ve had communication with Jon (Scheyer),” Davis said on Monday.

UNC AD Bubba Cunningham apologized to Duke after the incident on Saturday. The ACC fined the Tar Heels $50,000 for violating the league’s event security policy.

Duke fell 71-68 in the first edition of the historic rivalry. They’ll be at Pitt on Tuesday before hosting Clemson on Saturday. The Blue Devils host UNC on March 7 to conclude the regular season.