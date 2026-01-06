According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Kentucky has flipped quarterback Kenny Minchey away from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. A big move in the NCAA transfer portal as new UK head coach Will Stein gets a quarterback. Nebraska now has to pivot elsewhere, still looking for a signal caller to join the program.

Minchy is a four-star prospect per the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. He comes in as the No. 44 player to enter this cycle and No. 10 when just looking at quarterbacks. At the time of his flip, only four higher-ranked QBs were still out on the open market.

Kentucky found itself in the race for other quarterbacks before landing Minchey. Sam Leavitt was an option for them, getting a visit from the Arizona State product. But as dominoes across the country begin to fall elsewhere, the Wildcats made a move to snag Minchey.

Stein is currently working a double-duty job, as Oregon remains alive in the College Football Playoff. Friday will bring the semifinal at the Peach Bowl. A win sends the Ducks to the national championship on Jan. 19, meaning Stein can leave Eugene in style.

Whenever his CFP journey does end, it will be full go at Kentucky. And Minchey will be there waiting for him, ready to get to work on the 2026 season in Lexington.

More on Kevin Minchey after flipping to Kentucky

Minchey competed for the Notre Dame starting quarterback job this past season. Marcus Freeman announced CJ Carr as the winner just ahead of the season opener vs. Miami. So, Minchey spent the entire year as the backup before entering the transfer portal.

Even so, Minchey got on the field during six games in 2025. He attempted 26 passes, completing 20 of them for 196 yards. All of those are career highs after being a reserve for the Irish the previous two years.

Looking at him as a high school recruit, Minchey played at Hendersonville (STATE) Pope John Paul II, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 171 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Notre Dame listed Minchey as a quarterback on his official roster bio during the 2025 season. Two years of eligibility remain for him thanks to a redshirt taken as a true freshman. Kentucky could wind up having Minchey on campus for multiple seasons.