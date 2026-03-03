2026 NFL Draft: Lance Zierlein releases updated post-Combine mock draft for NFL.com featuring big movers

The 2026 NFL Combine officially wrapped Sunday in Indianapolis, and NFL pundits everywhere are overhauling their projections for how the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft will play out. That now includes longtime NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

Zierlein released his 2026 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 on Monday, revealing an early run on cornerbacks and several notable trades that could completely reshape how Day 1 ultimately plays out. Of course, he starts with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza going No. 1 overall. But afterwards, it’s an all-new projection.

With that in mind, check out how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein overhauled his 2026 NFL Mock Draft 2.0:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

As mentioned above, this selection should already be set in stone. Mendoza is far and away the top QB in this class and will be a home-run pick for the quarterback-needy Raiders. Mendoza capped a magical 2025 by winning both the Heisman Trophy and the Hoosiers’ first-ever national championship after throwing a FBS-leading 41 touchdowns and 3,535 yards on 72% passing.

NFL.com: “Ultra-accurate quarterback who is able to pick apart defenses — provided he gets proper protection.”

(Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

With Mendoza a shoo-in to go No. 1, the drama of this year’s draft really begins at No. 2, and Zierlein expects the Jets will lock up the draft’s best pure pass rusher in Bailey. The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Bailey led college football with 14.5 sacks last season and immediately gives the Jets a much-needed sack specialist in Year 2 under Aaron Glenn.

NFL.com: “This time around, New York grabs a more game-ready pass rusher who can pile up pressures and sacks.”

Zierlein’s first mock had the versatile Reese going No. 2 to the Jets, but after changing that pick, he sees a new home for the talented Buckeyes defender in Phoenix. The 6-foot-4 and 243-pound Reese did it all for the Buckeyes’ FBS-leading defense with 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries in 2025.

NFL.com: “Sure, offensive tackle is a need for Arizona, but so is edge — and the latter clearly offers better talent than the former at No. 3 overall.”

This is where Zierlein projects a mini-run on cornerbacks, with the Titans passing on an elite pass rusher in favor of a lockdown corner. Delane finished second in the SEC last season with 11 passes broken up to go along with 45 total tackles and two interceptions in his lone season in Baton Rouge. He had six total picks in college, including four in 2024 at Virginia Tech.

NFL.com: “Delane lacks top-end physical traits, but his coverage skills are the best you will find in this year’s draft. Tennessee fills a big need for new coach Robert Saleh.”

5. New York Giants: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

(Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images)

This is Zierlein’s first big mover in his 2.0 mock draft, moving the talented albeit oft-injured Volunteers CB up six spots from his first mock. McCoy sat out the entire 2025 season recovering from a torn ACL suffered in January 2025, but turned heads with a breakout 2024 when he had a SEC-leading four INTs.

NFL.com: “The Giants take a swing on a high-upside cornerback who missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from an ACL tear.”

The Browns’ offensive line rebuild continues in Round 1 despite its recent trade with the Texans for Tytus Howard, and they lock up the 6-foot-6 and 335-pound Mauigoa, widely considered one of the top OLs in this year’s draft class. He played right tackle at Miami but has the versatility to move inside as well.

NFL.com: “Mauigoa or Howard could get a look at left tackle, with the other manning the right side — or Mauigoa could bump inside and lock down a guard spot for years to come.”

7. Washington Commanders: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

The 6-foot-3 and 270-pound Bain is widely considered among the top pass rushers in this draft class, but raised a few red flags when his arm length measured just under the 31-inch standard at the Combine. Still, Bain presents unique versatility to play inside or out after racking up 9.5 sacks last season for Miami.

NFL.com: “This pick would fade the historical norm for edge defenders with shorter arms, but Bain can rush the passer and is a block destructor against the run. Just a damn-good football player.”

(Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

This would be another home-run pick for a team in need at a particular position. The Saints lacked offensive explosiveness last season and could solve it by landing the most explosive player in the class in Love, the Doak Walker Award winner, who rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

NFL.com: “Love instantly reduces the workload from Tyler Shough’s shoulders as a three-down home run hitter.”

9. New York Jets (projected trade w/ KC via IND): Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

With Love off the board, Zierlein projects his first big trade as talent-bereft Jets trade back into the Top 10 with the Chiefs to lock up the most pro-ready player in the draft. The 6-foot Downs led the Buckeye’s FBS-best defense the past two seasons after leading Alabama in tackles as a true freshman in 2023.

NFL.com: “Aaron Glenn saw what a difference Brian Branch made in Detroit, so the second-year head coach pounces on this fiery safety to help change the culture of his defense.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Zierlein rounds out his Top 10 with the biggest breakout star from last week’s NFL Combine, where 6-foot-5, 244-pound Styles became the first-ever NFL hopeful to run a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash with a vertical jump of 40+ inches and a broad jump of 11+ feet at 230 pounds or more since 2003.

NFL.com: “Styles is an explosive athlete with elite traits and three-down talent to impact the game as a rusher, run defender and cover man.”

Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com 2026 NFL Mock Draft 2.0, pick Nos. 11-32

Ohio State WR Carnell Tate (Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images)

11. Miami Dolphins: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

12. Dallas Cowboys: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

14. Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane, OL, Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

16. Kansas City Chiefs (projected trade w/ NYJ): Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

20. Chicago Bears (projected trade w/ DAL via GB): Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

25. Dallas Cowboys (projected trade w/ CHI): Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

26. Buffalo Bills: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

27. San Francisco 49ers: Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

28. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

29. Los Angeles Rams: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

30. Denver Broncos: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

31. New England Patriots: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

32. Houston Texans (projected trade w/ SEA): Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State