2026 NFL Draft: Massive shakeup in ESPN Top 50 rankings following Senior Bowl

With the 2025 college football season nearly a full month in the rearview mirror, and the NFL’s season nearing its conclusion with Sunday’s Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, it’s the perfect time to look ahead at next year’s crop of NFL rookies.

And ESPN’s Jordan Reid delivered by overhauling his list of the 2026 NFL Draft‘s Top 50 prospects following last week’s Senior Bowl practices down in Mobile, Ala. Keep in mind, this is a ranking and not a mock draft. And, as Reid made clear, this ranking is far from set in stone, especially with the upcoming NFL Combine in Indianapolis later this month. And don’t forget about college pro days throughout March and April before the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23.

In the meantime, check out how the ESPN scouting expert has ranked the Top 50 prospects ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft below:

While he’s unlikely to be drafted as such, the Doak Walker Award winner from Notre Dame is widely considered the top overall player in the upcoming NFL Draft and a near certainty to be a Top-10 pick. Love is a homerun-threat any time he touches the football, as evident by his 39 runs of 10-plus yards last season, during which he rushed for 1,372 yarrds and 18 touchdowns on just 199 carries.

ESPN: “Love is an explosive-play generator whose versatility and explosiveness provide an immediate boost to any offense. … His smooth, effortless style is reminiscent of James Cook III, and Love can become a similar mismatch option for a creative playcaller.”

(Barbara J. Perenic-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Among one of college football’s most consisent defenders since arriving on campus at Alabama in 2023, Downs continued to turn heads while establishing himself as a leader within Ohio State’s FBS-leading defense the past two seasons. Last season, Downs ranked second on the Buckeyes defense with 45 solo tackles while playing both in the box and in the deep secondary.

ESPN: “Downs is a consistent tackler with great ball skills, and he is capable of mirroring and matching tight ends and receivers in the middle of the field. He reminds me a lot of Brian Branch coming out of Alabama and could have a similar NFL impact.”

3. Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

While he played in the heart of the Buckeyes’ defene, the 6-foot-4 and 243-pound Reese has the physical makeup to play multiple positions. Reid is a fan of Reese’s explosiveness and suggests a move to EDGE might be in his future at the next level. Regardless, Reese has the potential to be a future Pro Bowler after racking up 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries last year.

ESPN: “Reese is one of the biggest risers in this class regardless of position and was the best player on a loaded Buckeyes defense. He’s a hybrid defender who is used both as an off-ball linebacker and off the edge.”

With a name like “Bain,” the former Hurricanes pass rusher more than lived up to his moniker last season, especially with five sacks during Miami’s surprise run to the CFP national championship game. At 6-foot-3 and 275-pounds, Bain has the build to play inside or out, but will have some questions to answer regarding his arm length during the NFL Combine later this month.

ESPN: “Bain has heavy, quick, powerful hands that allow him to overwhelm blockers with strength and help him win with his arsenal of pass-rush moves. According to my NFL sources, Bain is a polarizing prospect because of his tweener build.”

5. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

(Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

The 6-foot-6, 315-ound Mauigoa is considered the best offensive lineman in this year’s loaded class, which should say something in of itself. He anchored the Hurricanes offensive front as a steady presence at right tackle, and is considered a plug-and-play starter either inside or out. Reid believes Mauigoa projects better at guard due to his natural strength, but it’s hard to argue with his production at tackle..

ESPN: “He’s a physical run blocker who uses his excellent body strength to plow open run lanes. Mauigoa is also good in pass protection, as his 1.1% pressure rate allowed is third lowest among FBS offensive tackles last season.”

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner completed a magical 2025 season by securing the Hoosier’s first-ever national championship in football amid a perfect 16-0 season. Given all that, Mendoza is a near-certainty to be No. 1 overall pick of the quarterback-needy Las Vegas Raiders after throwing an FBS-leading 41 touchdowns and 3,535 yards on 72-percent passing last season.

ESPN: “Mendoza is a steady passer and has a good frame with sufficient arm strength. He’ll need upper-tier surrounding players in the NFL, but there’s a clear path for him to become a productive pro starter. Mendoza reminds me of another No. 1 pick in Sam Bradford.”

The one-year transfer rental completely transformed the Red Raiders defense in his lone season in Lubbock after transferring in from Stanford. The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Bailey led the FBS with 14.5 sacks to go along with 19.5 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles in 2025.

ESPN: “Bailey has consistently shown an ability to bend and trace the rim of the pocket to win, with his 14.5 sacks and 21.3% edge pressure rate both leading the FBS last season.”

8. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

(Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

The converted safety blossumed following his move to middle linebacker, where he posted a team-high 82 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception in the heart of the Buckeyes’ FBS-best defense this past season. At 6-foot-4 and 243-pounds, Styles has the make up and versatility to play all over the field in the NFL.

ESPN: “Styles has excellent range and awareness, and he is timely in his decisions to charge downhill. Despite his DB background, Styles needs to continue to improve his feel in zone coverage.”

Another one-year defensive rental on this list, Delane shined in his lone season with the Tigers after transferring from Virginia Tech last offseason. The 6-foot, 190-pound Delane led LSU’s secondary with 11 pass breakups to go along with 45 total tackles and two interceptions in 2025.

ESPN: “Delane is a technically sound and savvy press-man corner with excellent quickness and backpedal speed. He has the hips and speed to turn and run with any receiver.”

10. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Despite often being overshadowed by star Buckeye WR Jeremiah Smith, the 6-foot-3 and 195-pund Tate shined as a big-play threat. Tate ranked third in the Big Ten with a Ohio State-leading 17.16 yards per reception after hauling in 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025.

ESPN: “Tate is a polished route runner who’s capable of executing any branch on the route tree. He has a gliding run style which mixes overexaggerated moves and head fakes, and he is a natural hands catcher with fantastic body control.”

ESPN Top 50 ranked players in 2026 NFL Draft, Nos. 11-25

Jermod McCoy (Caitie McMekin-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images)

11. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

12. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

13. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

14. Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

15. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

16. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

17. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

18. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

19. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

20. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

21. Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

22. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

23. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

24. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

25. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

ESPN Top 50 ranked players in 2026 NFL Draft, Nos. 26-50

KC Concepcion (Sean Thomas-Imagn Images)

26. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

27. Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

28. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

29. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

30. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

31. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

32. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

33. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

34. Anthony Hill, LB, Texas

35. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

36. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

37. T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

38. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

39. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

40. Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

41. Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

42. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

43. R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

44. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

45. Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

46. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

47. Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

48. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

49. Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

50. D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana