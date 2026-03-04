2026 NFL Draft: PFF delivers eye-opening changes in first mock draft after NFL Combine

The NFL scouting combine is complete, and we learned a lot about the incoming class of rookies in the 2026 NFL Draft. After the combine, PFF released a brand new mock draft with some eye-opening changes.

Notably, two quarterbacks crack the first round in PFF’s latest mock. Ty Simpson worked his way up the board, joining Fernando Mendoza in the first round.

Players all over the field impressed in Indianapolis at the Combine, but especially so on defense. A couple of standout performances have shaken up the draft board and shifted the top five in this mock draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. The new league year officially starts on March 11, which is also when the free agency signing period gets underway.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza

To no surprise, Fernando Mendoza goes first overall to the Raiders. The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner is coming off an undefeated season where he led Indiana to a national title.

Mendoza completed 72% of his passes in 2025, throwing for 3,535 yards with 41 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added 276 yards and seven more touchdowns on the ground.

2. New York Jets: Ohio State EDGE Arvell Reese

Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese is on a tear. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Arvell Reese eased any doubts about his game at the NFL Combine. He clocked in with a 4.46 40-yard dash, which was tied with one of his Buckeyes teammates for the lead among linebackers.

Reese was a big part of the Ohio State defense the past two seasons. In 2025, he totaled 69 tackles with 10.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Miami OT Francis Mauigoa

The Cardinals continue to be a popular landing spot for one of the top offensive linemen in the 2026 NFL Draft. In PFF’s mock, they go with Francis Mauigoa out of Miami.

Arizona could opt to go defense here, but Mauigoa might be too good to pass up. He’s likely an instant difference-maker up front.

4. Tennessee Titans: Ohio State LB Sonny Styles

The other Ohio State linebacker with a 4.46 40-yard dash was Sonny Styles. As a result, he’s flying up draft boards.

Styles was already highly-regarded, but he soars all the way up into the top five here. Over the past two seasons with the Buckeyes, he’s totaled 182 tackles with 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks with an interception and forced fumble.

5. New York Giants: Ohio State WR Carnell Tate

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate was back on top of his game at Michigan. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

While some were at least a little bit concerned by Carnell Tate running a 4.53 40-yard dash, he is still in contention to be the first receiver taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. PFF sends him to New York to team up with Malik Nabers as targets for Jaxson Dart.

In 11 games in 2025, Tate caught 52 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. That’s an average of 17.2 yards per reception and 79.5 yards per game.

6. Cleveland Browns: Georgia OT Monroe Freeling

Monroe Freeling put on a show at the Combine, and he’s now surging up draft boards. The Georgia tackle ran a 4.93 40-yard dash before an impressive showing in other on-field drills.

The Browns traded for RT Tytus Howard this week, but they could still go offensive line here at No. 6. That’s exactly what they do, taking the upside and potential in Freeling.

7. Washington Commanders: Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

The Commanders will almost certainly go defense if they stay at No. 7, and PFF has them taking Rueben Bain Jr. out of Miami. Bain would make an immediate impact as one of the top pass rushers in college football this past season.

In 2025, Bain starred on a Miami team that made a run to the national title game. He finished with 54 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

8. New Orleans Saints: Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. (Mike Miller, Blue & Gold)

Jeremiyah Love stood out in Indianapolis, running a 4.36 40-yard dash. He was already the consensus top running back in the class, but he further established himself on the field at the combine. Now, PFF has him going to New Orleans to add another weapon for Tyler Shough.

Love ran for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2025, adding 27 receptions for 280 yards and three scores. Over the past two seasons, he’s rushed 362 times for 2,497 yards (6.9 yards per carry) and 35 touchdowns.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Florida DL Caleb Banks

Caleb Banks was slowed by an injury during 2025 at Florida, playing in just three games. Still, he’s one of the top interior defensive line prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Banks has 48 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in his collegiate career. He’d be an intriguing fit alongside Chris Jones in Kansas City.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Ohio State S Caleb Downs

Some view Caleb Downs as the most talented player in this draft class, and it’s easy to see why. He didn’t do any on-field work at the NFL Combine, although questions did emerge about a potential injury issue.

Still, it doesn’t seem that those questions will impact Downs’ stock too much. He finished his three-year college career with 257 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six interceptions and 12 passes defended at Alabama and Ohio State. He also forced three fumbles and recovered one.

PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 11-32

© Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

11. Miami Dolphins: Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey

12. Dallas Cowboys: Oregon S Dillon Thieneman

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): LSU CB Mansoor Delane

14. Baltimore Ravens: Utah OL Spencer Fano

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Miami EDGE Akheem Mesidor

16. New York Jets (via IND): USC WR Makai Lemon

17. Detroit Lions: Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell

18. Minnesota Vikings: Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy

19. Carolina Panthers: Georgia LB CJ Allen

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Clemson CB Avieon Terrell

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Alabama QB Ty Simpson

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Penn State OG Vega Ioane

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson

25. Chicago Bears: Ohio State DL Kayden McDonald

26. Buffalo Bills: Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez

27. San Francisco 49ers: Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq

28. Houston Texans: Clemson OT Blake Miller

29. Los Angeles Rams: Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr.

30. Denver Broncos: Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers

31. New England Patriots: Missouri EDGE Zion Young

32. Seattle Seahawks: Washington WR Denzel Boston

It’s important to note that since PFF published the mock, we had a blockbuster trade. The Chiefs sent cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the No. 29 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, in addition to fifth and sixth-round picks this year and a third-round pick in 2027.