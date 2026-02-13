2026 NFL Draft: PFF shakes it up with updated mock draft following Super Bowl

The 2025-26 NFL season concluded after the Seattle Seahawks hoisted the Lombardi Trophy following its victory over New England Patriots, 29-13. Now, the NFL calendar has shifted its focus toward the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine and respective Pro Days right around the corners, projected first-round draft picks are beginning to separate themselves. Ahead of April’s annual event, Pro Football Focus has updated its most recent mock draft following the Super Bowl.

Notably, PFF projects just two quarterbacks to be taken in the first round. Find out who lands on your favorite team below.

1. Las Vegas Raiders — QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

If the Raiders pull the trigger, Fernando Mendoza will be the first player since Joe Burrow to win a national championship, be named the winner of the Heisman Trophy and be drafted No. 1 overall in the subsequent NFL Draft. That appears to be the case with the Raiders coming out in full force to the College Football Playoff championship game to watch him perform.

Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions during the regular season. His 90.3 QBR ranked first in the country as well. He did all that while leading the Indiana Hoosiers to an undefeated season en route to its first-ever championship win.

2. New York Jets — LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Arvell Reese (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Reese starred at linebacker for the Ohio State Buckeyes for the past two seasons. This past season he finished with 69 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. In all, he finished his Ohio State career with 112 tackles over two years.

He earned All-American honors at linebacker for his efforts. In some cases, Reese is the No. 1 overall prospect in the entire draft.

3. Arizona Cardinals — T Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Miami’s Francis Mauigoa would be the first offensive tackle off the board if PFF’s most recent mock draft comes true. Five OT’s are projected to be drafted in the first round.

Mauigoa finished the 2025 season with 826 offensive snaps. He allowed just two sacks and 10 pressures across 440 pass block snaps. 814 of those snaps came at right tackle.

4. Tennessee Titans — EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Rueben Bain Jr. was a game-wrecker during the three seasons he spent with the Hurricanes. He finished his career with 20.5 sacks, including 9.5 during Miami’s run to the national championship game this past season.

Even when he doesn’t get the sack — Bain Jr. is always a threat as a pass-rusher. He ranked first among EDGE rushers this season with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures.

5. New York Giants — T Spencer Fano, Utah

Spencer Fano arguably has just as strong a case as Mauigoa to be the No. 1 offensive tackle taken off the board during the 2026 NFL Draft. Both primarily play the right tackle position, and could be interchangeable.

Across 822 snaps, Fano didn’t allow a single sack or hit on his quarterback. Notably, only 382 of those were pass block snaps — 38 less than Mauigoa. He also finished fifth among offensive tackles with just five pressures allowed on the year.

6. Cleveland Browns — WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

The first skill position player to come off the board, per PFF, Carnell Tate would be staying in Buckeye country with a potential selection by the Cleveland Browns. Tate is a deep ball threat that could quickly develop a connection with QB Shedeur Sanders, or whoever will be under center for the Browns in 2026.

This past season, Tate caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 17.2 yards per reception during the 2025-26 season. On his career, he has 1,872 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

7. Washington Commanders — EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

David Bailey was a disruptive presence for the Red Raiders this past season. He ranked top three in sacks (13), hurries (42), hits (18), including No. 1 in total pressures (73) among EDGE rushers in 2025.

He played a key role in helping lead Texas Tech to the College Football Playoff this season. The pass-rush specialist will look to continue his consistent play as a top pic in the 2026 NFL Draft.

8. New Orleans Saints — WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

(Arianna Grainey | Imagn Images)

Jordyn Tyson caught 61 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns for the Sun Devils during the 2025-26 season. This followed a 1,000-yard season in 2024 during his first season with the program.

On his career, Tyson has caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns. He began his career playing for Deion Sanders at Colorado.

9. Kansas City Chiefs — RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love has been one of the most explosive running backs in college football over the past two seasons. In 2025, he was given 199 carries for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 6.9 yards per carry.

Pair Love with Patrick Mahomes and the dynamic offense led by head coach Andy Reid, and Love will be in a position to win early and often during his NFL career. Love could be the x-factor the Chiefs missed out on this past season.

10. Cincinnati Bengals — S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Caleb Downs, like his former Ohio State teammate Carnell Tate, wouldn’t be going far if drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals. Downs top-rated safety in this draft class, and by PFF’s projections, the top defensive back overall this cycle.

This past season for the Buckeyes, Downs finished with 68 combined tackles, a PBU, one sack and a pair on interceptions. He allowed just 23 catches against opposing receivers, allowing 5.9 yards per reception.

11. Miami Dolphins — CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

12. Dallas Cowboys — LB Sonnny Styles, Ohio State

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons) — CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

14. Baltimore Ravens — WR Makai Lemon, USC

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

16. New York Jets (via Colts) — QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

17. Detroit Lions — T Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

18. Minnesota Vikings — CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

19. Carolina Panthers — DL Peter Woods, Clemson

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers) — EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

21. Pittsburgh Steelers — WR Denzel Boston, Washington

22. Los Angeles Chargers — OL Olaivaavega Ioane, Penn State

23. Philadelphia Eagles — TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars) — T Caleb Lomu, Utah

25. Chicago Bears — DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

26. Buffalo Bills — WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

27. San Francisco 49ers — EDGE TJ Parker, Clemson

28. Houston Texans — DL Caleb Banks, Florida

29. Los Angeles Rams — T Monroe Freeling, Georgia

30. Denver Broncos — LB CJ Allen, Georgia

31. New England Patriots — EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

32. Seattle Seahawks — CB Colton Hood, Tennessee