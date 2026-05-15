Three-star TE Tanner Ehmen breaks down his commitment to UCF

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson tight end Tanner Ehmen announced his commitment to UCF and broke down why he chose the Knights.

Ehmen is a talented tight end prospect who’s currently rated a high three-star with an 87 Rating. He’s also the No. 46 tight end nationally and the No. 37 player in the state by Rivals.com.

Ehmen had a host of scholarship offers and chose the Knights over a final group that also included Kentucky, Tulane and South Florida.

“I’m very excited about my decision,” Ehmen said. “The biggest factors for me in my decision were the relationships with the coaching staff, the atmosphere around the program and how UCF made me feel like home every time I was there.

“I also love the direction the program is heading in. It felt like it was the best place for me both on and off the field.”

UCF tight ends coach Cooper Bassett was the lead recruiter with Ehmen.

“Coach Bassett definitely recruited me the hardest,” Ehmen said. “We hop on the phone multiple times a week and text daily to keep our relationship strong.

“The whole staff built a really strong relationship with me over time. They’ve been real and consistent with me throughout the process, and that made me really comfortable with my decision.”

The offense and the scheme was another plus for Ehmen.

“I like the scheme and how they plan to use me,” Ehmen said. “They see me as a versatile tight end that can do a little bit of everything. I can block, stretch the field and create mismatches in the passing game.

“I really like the offense overall because they use the tight end a lot and it fits my play style really well.”

Ehmen said it’s a relief to lock in his commitment and put his decision behind him.

“It feels great honestly,” Ehmen said. “Recruiting can definitely get stressful at times, so being able to lock it down and know where I’m going is a blessing. Now I can just focus on getting better, finishing school strong, and preparing myself for the next level.”