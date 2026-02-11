Count Jamal Mashburn among the talking heads with a bone to pick with Nate Oats over Charles Bediako. Following TNT’s Tuesday slate, the Kentucky star-turned-analyst called out the Alabama coach over the now-ineligible center.

Mashburn didn’t like the way Oats handled the aftermath of a ruling that leaves his team without the big man amid a controversial fight for eligibility.

The Crimson Tide attempted to bring Bediako back into the fold, despite his attempt at an NBA career. Forgoing his college eligibility, Bediako went undrafted in 2023. Eventually, he signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs but was waived amid a torn meniscus injury. Despite attempts with the Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons, he never appeared in a NBA game. Still, the NCAA denied his request to return because he signed NBA contracts, and Bediako promptly sued them to win his eligibility.

After being granted a temporary restraining order on Jan. 21 and an extension thereafter, the returning big man suited back up for the Crimson Tide for five games. On Monday, that gambit came to an end when Tuscaloosa judge Daniel Pruet denied his request for a preliminary injunction in his eligibility case against the NCAA. The ruling renders Bediako ineligible once more.

In the wake of the decision, Oats claims he’d do it all over again 100 out of 100 times. He also believes Alabama’s environment was more conducive for Bediako’s growth as a basketball player than the G-League. After listening to Oats’ explanation from Tuesday, Mashburn scoffed at the notion.

“He’s selling a lot there,” Mashburn began after a heavy sigh. “He’s selling a lot. From what he said about — obviously the money’s better — you’re not going to become a better pro by going down to play in college. It’s just not happening. The pro game is a different game.

“I’m pretty much tired of the subject at this particular point. The rules are the rules. The kid went pro. He’s trying to come back to school for whatever reason — NIL money or scholarship, whatever it may be. He gave up his eligibility. That’s the bottom line of it.

“He’s trying to win games. I understand what Nate Oats is trying to do. But at the end of the day, that was just a bunch of nonsense right there, when he’s comparing the G-League to college. The dietician and all those different things. He had all those things coming out of Alabama. And he still didn’t make it as a pro.”

The CBB on TNT crew reacted to coach Nate Oats' comments after Charles Bediako was ruled ineligible to play for Alabama. pic.twitter.com/6VadWFMT4T — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) February 11, 2026

Nate Oats on Charles Bediako: 100% it was worth it

Oats adamantly defended his decision during his Tuesday media availability. And, the Crimson Tide coach even went as far as to call on SEC commissioner Greg Sankey to educate himself on the reality of the G-League vs. NCAA basketball.

“100%. There was an opportunity to help one of our former players out,” Oats responded. “He was within his five-year window and he was trying to get his degree. Here’s the thing too… my job as head coach is to do the right thing by our guys.

“Charles is one of our guys, and that was the right thing to do by one of our guys. Like I’ve said before, this is not some mercenary deal where we have a 23-year-old coming in for a semester from someone that nobody knows. He was deemed legally eligible to play, and we’re gonna absolutely support him.

“One of the ironic statements in the affidavit that (Greg) Sankey put was like, how much of a disadvantage it is to go and be a pro and not have to focus on your college,” he continued. “That’s not the case. It would be nice if everybody talking and writing about this actually educated themselves on the reality of the situation.

“The reality is that Charles left here with his body looking good at 235. He went to the G-League and you just don’t get the same treatment (as he did at Alabama). There’s a reason all the G-League, not all, but a lot of the G-League players are trying to come back to college. The money’s a lot better, the development is a lot better, you get a full-time dietician and a strength coach. You’re not spending all your time in airports.”

And even though Bediako can no longer play for Oats, he vows to continue to help his now-twice former player.

“Charles lost weight since going to the G-League and his development wasn’t what you think he’d get for being a pro,” he said. “You’re more of a professional, more able to get your body right in college. He’s here. He’s in school. We’re gonna try and help him gain the weight back that he’s lost and we’re gonna continue to help his basketball development and development as a student-athlete.”

In the meantime, Bediako’s attorney, Darren Heitner, made a vow of his own to continue fighting for the center to get eligible.

However that fight turns out, Mashburn made it clear where he stands. And it’s not with Oats.

On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article