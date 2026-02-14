DJ Wagner, Karter Knox injury updates: John Calipari reveals status of Arkansas players for Auburn game

Arkansas is gaining some reinforcements for Saturday’s game against Auburn. According to John Calipari via CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Karter Knox and DJ Wagner will both be available today.

“Arkansas’ Karter Knox (knee) and DJ Wagner (ankle) will both be available for today’s game against Auburn, per John Calipari. Both have not played since 1/31,” Rothstein posted on X. “Knox averages 8.4 PPG. Wagner averages 7.4 PPG.”

The Razorbacks are hoping to continue their winning ways after defeating LSU in Baton Rouge on Tuesday. They dominated the Tigers in the 91-62 win, marking their second victory in a row and fifth in their last six games.

Still, Calipari is well aware of the schedule that awaits his team. In fact, Calipari knows that Arkansas could go out and lose each of its final seven games. That’s more of a statement of the teams the Razorbacks will face, rather than an indictment of his own squad.

“We go from here, we’ve got seven games. We could lose all seven,” Calipari said. “They’re all the top of our league. And now, we’ll see if we’re getting better. Maybe we get healthy now.”

Next up is today’s home date with Auburn, a team that defeated Arkansas earlier in the year. After that, the Razorbacks are at Alabama, vs. Missouri, vs. Texas A&M, at No. 14 Florida, vs. Texas and at Missouri to end the season.

Currently, Arkansas is 18-6 overall and 8-3 in SEC play. Last season was Calipari’s first at Arkansas after coming over from Kentucky. While it was a year full of ups and downs, and the Razorbacks were 22-14 overall and 8-10 in SEC play, they turned it on when it mattered most.

Arkansas, a 10-seed in the NCAA Tournament, rattled off wins over 7-seed Kansas and 2-seed St. John’s to reach the Sweet 16. The run ended there, falling 85-83 in an epic overtime game against 3-seed Texas Tech.

It was a positive end to Calipari’s first run with the Razorbacks. Now, his team is a safe NCAA Tournament team and looking to continue its recent success and carry it over into the postseason once more.

Calipari’s squad is led by Darius Acuff Jr., who’s putting up 20.8 points per game. Meleek Thomas and Trevon Brazile are also scoring in double figures, Thomas with 15.3 per night and Brazile posting 12.8.

— On3’s Jonathan Wagner contributed to this article.