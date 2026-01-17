According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, former Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is set to visit Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers. Seaton is currently the second-best available player in the NCAA transfer portal. Kiffin is looking to build an incredible class in Baton Rouge for his first season in charge, now getting a chance to host Seaton.

LSU went through a tough transition year on the offensive line after losing both tackles to the NFL Draft. Even if there had not been a coaching change, the Tigers were going to need upgrades across the board. Kiffin is certainly making the group a priority at this stage. Seaton would, no doubt, turn into the crown jewel of the whole operation.

As for who Seaton will block for, LSU has already taken three quarterbacks in the portal. On paper, former Arizona State star Sam Leavitt is in line to be the starter. Kiffin also took Husan Longstreet from USC and Elon‘s Landen Clark. Kiffin always finds a way to get the position right.

Competition for Seaton’s signature is going to be tough, though. The Miami Hurricanes and Mississippi State Bulldogs have already hosted Seaton on visits. Other suitors are expected to be involved as well. On3’s Pete Nakos was able to provide an update on where things currently stand on Saturday morning.

Jordan Seaton looking for new home after two years at Colorado

The On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings have Seaton as a four-star prospect and No. 5 overall player to enter this cycle. No offensive tackle ranks above him, showing how highly thought of he is.

Colorado got Seaton on campus ahead of the 2024 season, being a massive recruiting win for head coach Deion Sanders. He immediately slotted into the left tackle role, initially protecting quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Some positives came from Seaton’s true freshman campaign before really exploding in 2025. Quality performances earned him second-team All-Big 12.

Seaton played high school football at Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy, where he was a Five-Star Plus+ prospect. He was the No. 18 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.