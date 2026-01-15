Michigan quarterback Jake Garcia has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

Garcia has made previous stops at Miami, Missouri, and East Carolina. He saw the field in just one game this past season at Michigan, but did not record a stat. The Whittier, CA native has played in 16 career games across three programs, boasting 2,376 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with 16 interceptions.

Prior to enrolling at Miami out of high school, Garcia was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 53 overall player in the 2021 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 10 quarterback in his class and the No. 6 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Grayson.

He was in the same recruiting class as Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams and New England Patriots QB Drake Maye, both of whom just earned their first career NFL Playoff victories.

Garcia’s decision to enter the Portal comes after Michigan parted ways with head coach Sherrone Moore prior to the Wolverines’ Cheez-It Bowl matchup against Texas. Moore was fired for cause and was quickly replaced by long-time Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Soon-to-be sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood did not enter the portal following Whittingham’s hire, leaving no possibility but for Garcia to bolt for yet another program.

Whittingham is bringing a host of Utah assistants along with him to Ann Arbor. That includes offensive coordinator Jason Beck, offensive line coach hire Jim Harding, tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr., and wide receivers coach Micah Simon, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

Wolverine fans seem pleased with the moves. Hood, however, does not plan on sticking around.

“We’re just about finished,” Whittingham said about his staff during Michigan‘s bowl game. “It hasn’t been announced officially yet. Until somebody’s on the dotted line, you never want to get ahead of yourself. But I think we’re in good shape. I think we’ll have probably about 90% of the staff named this weekend. Then we’ll finish off the next one or two over the course of next week.”

Garcia is seeking his fifth and final program.

Michigan’s Transfer Portal departures

Jake Garcia is now the 29th Michigan player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal.

