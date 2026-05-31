COMMIT! Georgia lands mammoth OL DJ Dotson

Georgia’s big weekend of official visitors is already bearing fruit. Oak Grove (Hattisburg, Miss.) offensive lineman DJ Dotson has committed to the Bulldogs after being in Athens for a couple of days.

Dotson is Georgia’s fourth offensive line commit of the 2027 class. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound lineman projects as an offensive tackle at the next level.

According the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average of the three websites that publish recruiting rankings, Dotson is a three-star prospect. He’s the No. 933 overall prospect in the country and the No. 72 offensive tackle. He’s the No. 26 player in Mississippi.

His father, Demar Dotson, played offensive line for 11 years in the NFL. He started 114 games in his NFL career for Tampa and Denver after playing his college ball at Southern Miss.