COMMIT! Georgia lands mammoth OL DJ Dotson
Georgia’s big weekend of official visitors is already bearing fruit. Oak Grove (Hattisburg, Miss.) offensive lineman DJ Dotson has committed to the Bulldogs after being in Athens for a couple of days.
Dotson is Georgia’s fourth offensive line commit of the 2027 class. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound lineman projects as an offensive tackle at the next level.
- 1Live
Elite 11 Finals: Live updates from last day of competition
- 2
Time for SEC to prove it is the best league
- 3
Predictions in for Alabama, Tennessee, more
- 4
Jayden Maiava is fueled by what he hasn't done yet
- 5
Mike Leach makes College Football Hall of Fame ballot
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
According the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average of the three websites that publish recruiting rankings, Dotson is a three-star prospect. He’s the No. 933 overall prospect in the country and the No. 72 offensive tackle. He’s the No. 26 player in Mississippi.
His father, Demar Dotson, played offensive line for 11 years in the NFL. He started 114 games in his NFL career for Tampa and Denver after playing his college ball at Southern Miss.