2026 NFL Draft: ESPN releases first 2-round mock draft following breakout Senior Bowl performances

ESPN’s Matt Miller has revealed his first two-round mock draft ahead of April’s 2026 NFL Draft. His latest update comes after the Senior Bowl shook things up a bit.

When April rolls around, there’s going to be plenty of incredible prospects available, but one who won’t be hearing their name called in a few short months is Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. Instead of being a top-five pick, he opted to return to the Ducks for another season, and that’s led to some serious unknown at the top of the draft.

Regardless, the Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock, and Miller’s insight is as valuable as ever. Check out his mock draft, beginning with Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza heading to Sin City.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

A phenomenal season for the Heisman winner. Mendoza threw for 3,349 yards and 41 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He’ll be the first quarterback taken in April after leading Indiana to a national title.

Miller: “Mendoza gives the Raiders a franchise-caliber quarterback with excellent poise, decision-making, accuracy and toughness both in and out of the pocket, which he showed in winning the Heisman Trophy and leading Indiana to the national championship.”

2. New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Reese spent three seasons at Ohio State, playing in a total of 36 games. During that time, he had 112 career sacks, 13.5 tackles for a loss, and 7.0 sacks. He would also defend two passes.

Miller: “Reese split time at linebacker and edge rusher. He is built in the Micah Parsons/Abdul Carter mold, with elite speed and powerful hands off the edge and high potential once he settles in as a full-time edge rusher.”

3. Arizona Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Offensive line will be at a premium, per usual in the NFL Draft. Evidently, Miller believes Mauigoa is the best of the bunch. No matter if he’s protecting Kyler Murray or someone else.

Miller: “Mauigoa to the Cardinals is one of the most seamless fits in the first round. Arizona must shore up its offensive line and needs a long-term starter at right tackle opposite Paris Johnson Jr.”

Bain was one of the more feared pass-rushers in all of college football this past season, and for good reason. Miller has moved him firmly inside his top five after a campaign where he amassed 64 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 68 pressures, eight run stops, one forced fumble and one interception.

Miller: “Bain has the power at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds to stay on the field regardless of down or distance. With 9.5 sacks and an incredible 71 pressures last season, Bain showed the necessary determination to complement his athletic traits and be great on the edge.”

5. New York Giants: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Tate is the next in a long line of star Ohio State wide receivers to be drafted in the first round. The Giants have a hole with Malik Nabers coming off a torn ACL, so the rookie could hit the ground running in 2026 as the first pick of John Harbaugh’s regime in New York.

Miller: “Tate’s tape reminds me of Justin Jefferson at LSU, and he enters the league with a similar body type and skill set. So although the Giants could consider a right tackle or defensive back here, pairing Tate with Nabers to give Dart more playmakers is the move.”

6. Cleveland Browns: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

With Todd Monken in charge, it’s time to start protecting the quarterback better in Cleveland. The figures to be Shedeur Sanders. Fano is a great choice to help his development.

Miller: “The rebuild is ongoing in Cleveland, as the Browns have holes throughout the roster with no clear-cut answer at quarterback or left tackle. That leads to yet another ‘best player available’ approach.”

Some may scoff at a safety being drafted this high, but this isn’t any ordinary safety. Downs has been a tremendous defensive back for both Alabama and Ohio State, and he seems like a sure-fire NFL star.

Miller: “There might be criticism of a team using a top-10 pick on a safety, but this draft class lacks a ton of elite top-end talent at the premium positions. And Commanders coach Dan Quinn needs to tighten up a defense that allowed a league-worst 384.0 yards per game.”

Love was one of the best offensive players in the entire country during his time with Notre Dame, known for his blend of explosive and powerful runs. He’d play in 41 games over three seasons, rushing for 2,882 yards and 36 touchdowns during that time. He also caught 63 passes for 594 yards and another six touchdowns.

Miller: “The Saints could have a similar conversation if Love is there at this pick. He is my No. 1 overall player and a dynamic running back with the talent to be a Bijan Robinson-level threat in the run and passing game.”

9. Kansas City Chiefs: OLB David Bailey, Texas Tech

Bailey spent the first three seasons of his college career at Stanford. Then, ahead of his fourth and final college season, he transferred to Texas Tech, becoming an All-American with 19.5 tackles for a loss and 14.5 sacks. For his career, Bailey had 163 total tackles, 42.0 tackles for a loss, and 29.0 sacks.

Miller: “Although he isn’t the big-bodied defensive end Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo prefers, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Bailey has speed off the snap and the ability to chase down quarterbacks.”

10. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

The Bengals might need an entire defensive overhaul. Delane would help them stop the pass in a big way, and give them a shot to keep up with their potent offense in 2026.

Miller: “Delane was the best cornerback I studied in 2025, with feisty play at the line of scrimmage and excellent instincts in coverage. He doesn’t have elite measurables, but Delane’s timing and quickness on click-and-close plays stands out above the rest of the cornerback class.”

11. Miami Dolphins: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

12. Dallas Cowboys: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

14. Baltimore Ravens: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

16. New York Jets (via IND): WR Makai Lemon, USC

17. Detroit Lions: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

18. Minnesota Vikings: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

19. Carolina Panthers: G Vega Ioane, Penn State

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): EDGE TJ Parker, Clemson

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

22. Los Angeles Chargers: DT Caleb Banks, Florida

23. Philadelphia Eagles: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): WR Denzel Boston, Washington

25. Chicago Bears: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

26. Buffalo Bills: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

27. San Francisco 49ers: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

28. Houston Texans: OT Blake Miller, Clemson

29. Los Angeles Rams: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

30. Denver Broncos: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

31. New England Patriots: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

32. Seattle Seahawks: WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Round 2

33. New York Jets: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

34. Arizona Cardinals: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

35. Tennessee Titans: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

36. Las Vegas Raiders: DE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

37. New York Giants: CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

38. Houston Texans (via WAS): S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

39. Cleveland Browns: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

40. Kansas City Chiefs: S Kamari Ramsey, USC

41. Cincinnati Bengals: DT Peter Woods, Clemson

42. New Orleans Saints: WR Antonio Williams, Clemson

43. Miami Dolphins: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

44. New York Jets (via DAL): QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

45. Baltimore Ravens: EDGE LT Overton, Alabama

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB CJ Allen, Georgia

47. Indianapolis Colts: EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

48. Atlanta Falcons: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

49. Minnesota Vikings: DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

50. Detroit Lions: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

51. Carolina Panthers: CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State

52. Green Bay Packers: DT Christen Miller, Georgia

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia

54. Philadelphia Eagles: DT Domonique Orange, Iowa State

55. Los Angeles Chargers: G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Keionte Scott, Miami

57. Chicago Bears: S AJ Haulcy, LSU

58. San Francisco 49ers: C Logan Jones, Iowa

59. Houston Texans: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

60. Buffalo Bills: EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

61. Los Angeles Rams: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

62. Denver Broncos: WR Chris Bell, Louisville

63. New England Patriots: WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

64. Seattle Seahawks: G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M