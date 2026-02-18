2026 NFL Draft: PFF unveils first 3-round mock, featuring big movers ahead of NFL Combine

With the 2025 college football and NFL seasons firmly in the rearview mirror, and both sports officially in offseason mode, all eyes now turn to next week’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Next Monday, more than 300 NFL hopefuls will converge on the city knowns as “The Crossroads of America” for the weeklong event inside Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. This year’s Combine kicks off Feb. 23 with on-field drills beginning Feb. 26 through March 1.

Before that, though, NFL pundits everywhere are shaking up their projections for how the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft could play out in late April. That includes Pro Football Focus‘ Gordon McGuinness, who recently unveiled an expanded three-round mock draft that reveals the draft’s first 100 overall picks. Without further ado, check out how PFF thinks the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft could shake out:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Raiders should have this pick submitted to the NFL before the countdown even begins after what he accomplished last season. It was a magical year for Mendoza, who was the runaway Heisman Trophy winner and led Indiana to a perfect 16-0 season and its first-ever national championship in football.

PFF: “At this point, there is little debate about whether the Raiders will use the No. 1 overall pick on Mendoza. The Indiana quarterback posted a 5.7% big-time throw rate and a 2.6% turnover-worthy play rate in 2025, helping him earn a 91.6 PFF overall grade for the season.”

Barbara J. Perenic-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This might be a little early for a safety, but Downs isn’t your typical safety and has long been considered one of college football’s best overall defenders since he stepped on campus three years ago. The 6-foot former five-star did it all as the leader of the Buckeyes’ FBS-best defense the past two seasons.

PFF: “Downs notched an 85.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of the past three seasons and is firmly in the conversation as the best overall player in this draft. Positional value will determine when he ultimately comes off the board, but … consider how much earlier … Kyle Hamilton would go in a redo.”

After the Jets passed on a pass rusher, the Cardinals get the opportunity to pick the draft’s top EDGE and PFF expects they’ll opt for Bailey, who led the FBS with 14.5 sacks in his lone season in Lubbock. The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Bailey was a difference-maker for the Red Raiders’ FBS-leading run defense.

PFF: “One of the hottest debates of draft season will center on whether Bailey or Miami edge defender Rueben Bain Jr. should be the first edge defender selected. Both are excellent prospects, but Bailey gets the nod after producing a 93.8 PFF pass-rush grade in 2025.”

The Titans hold pat at No. 4 and still land one of the top two pass rushers in this year’s draft class in Bain, who more than lives up to his name. The massive 6-foot-3, 275-pound EDGE is versatile enough to play inside or out after racking up 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss last season for Miami.

PFF: “The Titans are in an ideal position to let the board come to them and take the best player available, which in this scenario is Bain. He generated an outstanding 23.5% PFF pass-rush win rate in 2025 and offers the versatility to kick inside as an interior rusher.”

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A second Buckeyes defender comes off the board in the first five picks as new head coach John Harbaugh secures the linchpin to an already loaded Giants defense. The 6-foot-4 and 243-pound Styles, a converted safety, posted a team-high 82 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception last year.

PFF: “Styles’ grading profile is similar to that of San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner from his BYU days, and he could easily be a decade-long NFL starter.”

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

While the Browns have other more pressing needs, including at offensive line and even quarterback, the 6-foot-3 and 195-pound Tate is arguably one of the best deep-play threats to come out of WRU. Tate ranked third in the Big Ten with a Ohio State-leading 17.16 yards per catch last season.

PFF: “Tate has the size and skill set to be an elite X receiver at the next level after averaging 3.02 yards per route run, catching 85.7% of his contested targets and producing a 0.0% drop rate in 2025.”

With the top two EDGE rushers already off the board, the Commanders secure a true home-run threat at running back for one of the NFL’s top young backfields alongside QB Jayden Daniels. The Doak Walker Award winner rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on just 199 carries last season for Notre Dame.

PFF: “Love, who earned PFF overall grades above 90.0 in each of the past two seasons, could pair Jayden Daniels to give the Commanders their version of … Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.”

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While there’s no doubt the Saints covet Love, they secure arguably the third-best pass rusher in this draft class in the 6-foot-2, 248-pound Howell. The physical force racked up 15.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss in two seasons in College Station, including a team-high 11.5 sacks in 2025 to rank second in the SEC.

PFF: “Howell makes sense because of the class’ drop-off at edge defender after him. He earned a 90.3 PFF overall grade and produced a 19.9% PFF pass-rush win rate in 2025.”

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

After missing the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade (2014), Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs add a true playmaker at receiver in the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner. Lemon led the Big Ten averaging 96.3 receiving yards per game to go along with 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025.

PFF: “Lemon averaged 3.13 yards per route run and dropped just 2.5% of the catchable targets thrown his way this past season.”

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

The draft’s first offensive lineman comes off the board right at No. 10 as PFF projects the Bengals finally secure some much-needed protection for quarterback Joe Burrow, who missed more than two months with a turf toe injury. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Mauigoa can play both inside and out at the next level.

PFF: “Mauigoa spent the past three seasons at right tackle but could easily kick inside to guard and start immediately. He is coming off an 85.8 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets in 2025.”

Jordyn Tyson | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

11. Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

12. Dallas Cowboys: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

14. Baltimore Ravens: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

16. New York Jets (via IND): Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

17. Detroit Lions: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

18. Minnesota Vikings: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

19. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

25. Chicago Bears: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

26. Buffalo Bills: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

28. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

29. Los Angeles Rams: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

30. Denver Broncos: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

31. New England Patriots: Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

32. Seattle Seahawks: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

CJ Allen | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

33. New York Jets: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

34. Arizona Cardinals: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

35. Tennessee Titans: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

37. New York Giants: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

38. Houston Texans (via WAS): Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

39. Cleveland Browns: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

42. New Orleans Saints: Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

43. Miami Dolphins: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

44. New York Jets (via DAL): Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

45. Baltimore Ravens: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

47. Indianapolis Colts: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

48. Atlanta Falcons: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

49. Minnesota Vikings: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

50. Detroit Lions: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

51. Carolina Panthers: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

52. Green Bay Packers: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Caleb Tiernan, OL, Northwestern

57. Chicago Bears: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

58. San Francisco 49ers: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

59. Houston Texans: Connor Lew, C, Auburn

60. Buffalo Bills: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

61. Los Angeles Rams: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

62. Denver Broncos: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

63. New England Patriots: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

64. Seattle Seahawks: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

Garrett Nussmeier | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

65. Arizona Cardinals: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

66. Tennessee Titans: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

68. Philadelphia Eagles (via NYJ): Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

69. Houston Texans (via NYG): Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

70. Cleveland Browns: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

71. Washington Commanders: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

72. Cincinnati Bengals: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

73. New Orleans Saints: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

74. Kansas City Chiefs: Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC

75. Miami Dolphins: Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

76. Pittsburgh Steelers (via DAL): Devin Moore, CB, Florida

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

78. Indianapolis Colts: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

79. Atlanta Falcons: Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

80. Baltimore Ravens: Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

81. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET): Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

82. Minnesota Vikings: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

83. Carolina Panthers: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

84. Green Bay Packers: Brian Parker II, OT, Duke

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

87. Miami Dolphins: Carson Beck, QB, Miami

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

89. Chicago Bears: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

90. Miami Dolphins (via HOU): Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

91. Buffalo Bills: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

92. San Francisco 49ers: Michael Taaffe, S, Texas

93. Los Angeles Rams: J.C. Davis, OT, Illinois

94. Denver Broncos: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

95. New England Patriots: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

96. Seattle Seahawks: Beau Stephens, OG, Iowa

97. Minnesota Vikings: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

98. Philadelphia Eagles: Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jack Endries, TE, Texas