2026 NFL Draft: PFF unveils updated 3-round mock draft with blockbuster trade in Top 10

In just 36 days, a new crop of talent will be joining the National Football League via the 2026 NFL Draft. The Draft, weak in some areas and strong in others, does not lack star power at all.

Some of the notable names projected to be selected in the First Round include Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza and Heisman runner-up Jeremiyah Love. Also included are Fred Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon, Outland Trophy winner Spencer Fano, and Jim Thorpe Award winner Caleb Downs.

Heading into the final month of mock drafts, PFF shook up its latest projection. Below are the latest projections from PFF, featuring selections 1-100 and a blockbuster trade early between the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion Fernando Mendoza seems poised to be the pick to lead the Las Vegas Raiders into a new era. In his lone season at Indiana, Mendoza exploded into the best player in college football. The Cal transfer totaled 3,535 passing yards and 41 touchdowns with six interceptions, leading the Hoosiers to an unblemished 16-0 season.

The Raiders are thirsting for success, as they have not won a playoff game since 2002 (AFC Championship). They suffered their worst season since 2006 with veteran quarterback Geno Smith (who has since been traded to the New York Jets) at the helm, and a shake-up is desperately needed. Mendoza has shown to be an instant impact player who could be the player to finally bring sunshine back to Sin City.

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Star Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has skyrocketed up NFL Draft boards over the past month. In PFF’s latest Mock, he is projected to head to the Tennessee Titans following a projected trade for the pick with the New York Jets. The addition of love to Tennessee’s offense would instantly give them their most dynamic player since Derrick Henry.

Across three seasons in South Bend, Love recorded 2,882 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2025, and was named a Unanimous All-American and the Doak Walker Award recipient. Tennessee is seeking a return to the postseason for the first time since 2021. Bringing in one of college football’s biggest playmakers would certainly be a strong start.

PFF has the Arizona Cardinals selecting superstar EDGE rusher Reuben Bain Jr., who absolutely dominated the College Football Playoff. The Miami native recorded 17 tackles and five sacks in four CFP games. On the season, Bain Jr. totaled 54 tackles, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Bain Jr. could be an organizational cornerstone for a team looking to re-establish itself in a post-Kyler Murray era. Selecting a Miami player has been a risk in recent history, however, as a former Hurricane has not made a Pro Bowl since Lamar Miller (who was drafted in 2012). With a player as talented as Bain, the risk is worth the reward for a Cardinals organization that has missed the postseason in four straight seasons.

It was yet another miserable season for the New York Jets, who missed the postseason for the 15th consecutive year. PFF has the Jets landing on Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese with the fourth overall pick after trading back with the Titans. Reese, a reigning First Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten selection, recorded 112 tackles, seven sacks, and two pass deflections across two seasons.

The Jets’ defense, which did not record an interception all season, is in need of a massive boost. Reese, who helped the Buckeyes to a National Championship in 2024, would be a strong addition for organization. With defensive-minded Aaron Glenn coaching the Jets, this pick seems like a no-brainer.

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles was one of the biggest winners of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Styles wowed with a 4.46 40-yard dash and a 43.5″ vertical jump, skyrocketing him to a projected top-five pick in the Draft. Across four seasons at Ohio State, Styles recorded 244 tackles, 22.5 TFL, and 9.0 sacks. The Ohio native is an experienced prospect who would instantly contribute to Jim Harbaugh‘s defense in New York.

New York hired the former Baltimore head coach this offseason, after he and the Ravens agreed to part ways after 18 seasons. The Giants are desperately seeking a return to relevance in the NFL, as they’ve made the postseason just twice since its Super Bowl victory in 2011. Putting together a strong defense, to pair with a young offense, could work out nicely for the organization.

Second Team All-SEC Georgia OT Monroe Freeling is projected to be selected with the No. 6 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns. Whether or not Freeling would be blocking for Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson next season remains unknown. Sanders returns for his sophomore season in Cleveland, while Watson is returning from an Achilles tendon injury that kept him out for the entirety of the 2025 season.

Freeling posted a 71.4 PFF grade last season, ranking 81st out of 632 qualified collegiate offensive tackle’s. His pass blocking grade of 85.6 ranked 10th at his position, while his run blocking grade of 61.3 ranked 252nd at his position. Freeling would be Cleveland’s first selection of an OT in the NFL Draft since 2020, when it selected Alabama‘s Jedrick Wills Jr. with the 10th overall pick.

The Washington Commanders could cement a phenomenal offseason with the selection of USC star wide receiver Makai Lemon with the seventh overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Lemon would instantly become a prime target for third-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is returning from a shoulder injury that affected his 2025 campaign.

Across three seasons at USC, Lemon hauled in 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was considered one of the best players in all of college football last season. A season after making a run to the NFC Championship Game, Washington finished with a disappointing 5-12 record last year. Bringing in an immediate playmaker in Lemon, however, could ensure that they’d have a much better shot at reaching those heights once again.

© Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although he may not have even been the best wide receiver at Ohio State last season, Carnell Tate is projected to be drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints. Tate emerged as Julian Sayin‘s WR2 (behind Jeremiah Smith) last season, hauling in 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. He would be form a strong WR duo with former Buckeye great Chris Olave, giving Tyler Shough a great weapon to expand on his successful rookie campaign.

The Saints continue to build their offense as they seek a return to the postseason. They made a splash by hauling in former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne to pair with former All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara, although his status for the 2025 season is unknown. Bringing in Tate would continue to show that the organization is all in on Shough and the future.

Just one season removed from making their third consecutive appearance in the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs are selecting No. 9 in the NFL Draft. PFF projects that Andy Reid and the Chiefs will be boosting their defense with Texas Tech EDGE rusher David Bailey, who recorded 52 tackles, 14.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and three forced fumbles last season.

Bailey, who transferred to Lubbock for his final season of college football, emerged as one of the biggest game-wreckers in the sport. His strong play was a catalyst for Texas Tech‘s first-ever Big 12 Championship, and in turn, its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

To round out the Top-10, the Cincinnati Bengals are projected to select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. A pick that Bengals fans have been clamoring for, Downs would make an immediate impact on a struggling Bengals defense. Last season, Cincinnati ranked second-to-last in the NFL in yards allowed per game (380.9 YPG) and third-to-last in points allowed per game (28.9 PPG).

Downs was one of the best defensive players in all of college football over the past three seasons (one at Alabama and two at Ohio State), racking up 256 tackles, 10 pass deflections, six interceptions, and 1.5 sacks. Cincinnati’s offense has been good enough year over year to take them to the postseason, but the defense has repeatedly let them down. Downs would be a much-celebrated pick for the organization.

Picks 11-32

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

11. Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

12. Dallas Cowboys: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

13. Los Angeles Rams: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

14. Baltimore Ravens: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas Tech

16. New York Jets: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

17. Detroit Lions: Keldrick Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

18. Minnesota Vikings: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

19. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

20. Dallas Cowboys: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: OlaivavegaIoane Ioane, G, Penn State

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

24. Cleveland Browns: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

25. Chicago Bears: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

26. Buffalo Bills: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

27. San Francisco 49ers: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

28. Houston Texans: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

30. Denver Broncos: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

31. New England Patriots: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

32. Seattle Seahawks: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Round Two

33. New York Jets: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

34. Arizona Cardinals: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

35. New York Jets: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon

37. New York Giants: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

38. Houston Texans: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

39. Cleveland Browns: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

42. New Orleans Saints: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

43. Miami Dolphins: Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

44. New York Jets: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

45. Baltimore Ravens: Sam Hecht, OG, Kansas State

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

47. Indianapolis Colts: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

48. Atlanta Falcons: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

49. Minnesota Vikings: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

50. Detroit Lions: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

51. Carolina Panthers: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

52. Green Bay Packers: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

57. Chicago Bears: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

58. San Francisco 49ers: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

59. Houston Texans: Connor Lew, C, Auburn

60. Chicago Bears: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

61. Los Angeles Rams: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

62. Denver Broncos: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

63. New England Patriots: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

64. Seattle Seahawks: Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

Round Three

65. Arizona Cardinals: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

66. Tennessee Titans: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

68. Philadelphia Eagles: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

69. Houston Texans: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

70. Cleveland Browns: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

71. Washington Commanders: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

72. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Tiernan, OL, Northwestern

73. New Orleans Saints: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

74. Kansas City Chiefs: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

75. Miami Dolphins: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

76. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

77. Tamp Bay Buccaneers: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

78. Indianapolis Colts: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

79. Atlanta Falcons: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

80. Baltimore Ravens: Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

81. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

82. Minnesota Vikings: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

83. Carolina Panthers: Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

84. Green Bay Packers: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

87. Miami Dolphins: Devin Moore, CB, Florida

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

89. Chicago Bears: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

90. Miami Dolphins: Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky

91. Buffalo Bills: Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech

92. Dallas Cowboys: Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

93. Los Angeles Rams: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

94. Denver Broncos: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

95. New England Patriots: Markel Bell, T, Miami

96. Seattle Seahawks: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

97. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

98. Philadelphia Eagles: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford