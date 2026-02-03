2026 Preseason Roundtable

Before each Division I college softball season, the Softball America staff discusses a few of the biggest questions leading into the season. See what Brady Vernon, Tara Henry, Gray Robertson, Jason Rhea and Grace Johnson have to say ahead of the 2026 campaign.

What is your hottest college softball take ahead of the 2026 season?

Brady: Chances of this being wrong are high, but that’s why we must be bold. The shocker team, I believe, will be the Stanford Cardinal in the Women’s College World Series. The historic offense from last season is essentially all back, led by Taryn Kern, River Mahler and Emily Jones. I feel confident that Alyssa Houston and Zoe Prystajko will take the steps forward to build a strong pitching staff.

Gray: I don’t really have much evidence to back this up (hence it being a “hot take”), but I think we’ll see fewer SEC teams be Top Eight seeds in 2026 but more SEC teams make it to Oklahoma City. Last season, seven SEC teams were listed as top eight national seeds, and I just don’t think that’ll happen again this season. Whether that’s a product of a conscious decision by the committee to spread the love or teams outside the SEC just having stronger resumes, I believe that the number of top eight national seeds from the conference will be either five or six. I do, however, think that the SEC will topple the five WCWS teams from last season, probably with six as well.

Jason: A non‑traditional powerhouse is poised to break into the Women’s College World Series field in 2026. As competitive parity continues to reshape Division I softball, the gap between the established top‑10 programs and the next wave of high‑performing contenders has never been narrower. Programs such as Liberty, Nebraska, Clemson, and LSU—each sitting outside the preseason top eight—possess the roster depth, pitching potential, and overall trajectory to make a legitimate push back to Oklahoma City this season.

Grace: My hot take is I don’t think there will be an undefeated team by mid-March. I think competition has really kicked up and there will not be a team without a loss. Teams are stacked with tough opponents in the early season. But I don’t think it’s because teams are worse, it’s because the sport is deeper and better than it’s ever been.

What college softball team are you most interested in?

Brady: Nebraska. This is the Cornhuskers’ shot to return to Oklahoma City. Jordy Bahl and a senior class with hometown roots don’t come around often. Bahl, who was unbelievable on both sides, nearly pushed Nebraska to the WCWS. The Cornhuskers will have a better chance to host this season, despite an insanely tough non-conference slate and a three-game home series against UCLA. Can Bahl replicate her production from last season? Can a second arm, such as freshman Alexis Jensen, emerge? Only time will tell.

Jason: LSU. There is no shortage of pressure in Baton Rouge this season, and that alone makes LSU one of the most compelling teams to follow in 2026. Few programs enter the year with expectations as heavy as the Tigers, and even fewer embrace them as openly. What’s more intriguing than a team carrying “win big or bust” expectations before the first pitch is thrown?

Grace: South Carolina: The Gamecocks were one game short of making the World Series. They were even one out away from Oklahoma if it had not been for Jordan Woolery’s Bruin magic. South Carolina added three new arms from the transfer portal to make up for the loss of Sam Gress. Also, a ton of power in the lineup, including Quincee Lilio, who will return to Columbia with a .359 batting average. And while Ashley Chastain Woodard took her team to the Super Regionals in her first year as head coach, I am excited to see how far she can take the Gamecocks in her sophomore season.

Gray: My colleagues have listed some great options, so I’ll go with the team that made history last year as the first No. 1 seed in the Super Regional era to lose in Regionals–Texas A&M. Last season’s ending surely left a bad taste in the program’s mouth, and I’m excited to see the response. The Aggies have always been at their best as the hunter, and it feels like they’re back at that stage this year following the departures of Emiley Kennedy, Mac Barbara, Koko Wooley, and more. Still, the weaponry returning is impressive, especially Mya Perez, about whom Trisha Ford spoke glowingly during Softball Media Days on Out of the Box. I still have a few questions about pitching (the role of Taylor Pannell fascinates me to no end), but that’s why I’m interested in this team. This season will tell us a lot about the Aggies’ longevity as a powerhouse program in modern college softball.

Tara: Texas. Since the crew above covered several teams, I’m going with the Longhorns. After capturing their first NCAA title, the biggest question is how Texas responds to being on top. The departure of Steve Singleton and the addition of Ehren Earleywine to run the offense will be worth watching closely.

Teagan Kavan stepped up in one of the biggest moments of her career at the WCWS. Can she lead the Longhorns alongside Reese Atwood to back-to-back championships? The return of Viviana Martinez from injury will also be huge. As a vocal leader, she brings stability to the infield, which was forced into multiple position changes last season in her absence.

Who is a player you believe could ascend to All-American status?

Brady: I will cheat and pick two. The easiest position, in my opinion, for a new All-American to appear is the two-way spot behind Bahl. Based on that, I will say Florida State’s Ashtyn Danley and Purdue’s Julia Gossett. Danley will throw plenty for the Noles once again after leading the team with 105 innings and a 1.60 ERA. I believe she’ll have more at-bats this season and she was highly productive in her limited opportunities last season. Gossett caught a lot of eyes during the Big Ten Tournament. Purdue will need her to be even more of an ace this season, and she’s already a reliable bat in the middle of the order. If she can lead the Boilermakers back to the NCAA Tournament, more eyes will be on her this season.

Gray: Let me show a little love for Washington’s Alexis DeBoer. Last season’s Big Ten Freshman of the Year wasn’t honored by the NFCA, much to my surprise. Her stat line was impressive (21 home runs, 55 RBIs, and a .358 batting average), and she was doing that on a Washington team that was working to rebuild from a tough offseason. Now, the Huskies have solidified things going into 2026 and DeBoer seems primed to take it to the next level now that the protection around her in the lineup has been together for a season. I’d be quite surprised if the Washington infielder isn’t an All-American by the end of the season.

Jason: Addisen Fisher, Georgia. Addisen Fisher enters 2026 as one of the most intriguing under‑the‑radar breakout candidates in the country. After delivering a strong freshman season at UCLA, Fisher now transitions to a Georgia pitching staff that carries real optimism heading into the spring. Her move to Athens comes with a significant advantage: she won’t be asked to shoulder ace‑level responsibility immediately. Instead, Georgia can afford to bring her along at a deliberate pace, allowing Fisher to adjust, settle in, and refine her role within the staff.

Grace: I am going to stick with my fellow Grace and go with the BIG East Player of the Year, Grace Jenkins. Jenkins transferred to Arizona this season after an extremely impressive season at UCONN. With a .892 SLG% and a bat that produced a 0.432 average, Jenkins brings a lot of power to complement the Wildcat lineup. And if Jenkins can build upon last season, I think she could really push through to an All-American status.

Who will be the most impactful transfer this season?

Brady: We’ll go down a path most don’t go down, but we’ll go with Bella Cimino of North Florida. The FAU transfer earned an AAC Second Team All-Conference nod despite starting only 24 games, thanks to a 1.119 OPS. The Ospreys have a lot of optimism in the clubhouse, and that can center on the potential of Cimino, who could become the star in the lineup UNF needs to replace Allison Benning.

Gray: I’ll steal Jason’s previous answer and go with Addisen Fisher from Georgia. Tony Baldwin went in-depth on her recruitment during Softball Media Days on Out of the Box, and it’s clear that she’s a natural fit in the program. Crucially, though, she’s a very different look from the other arms on staff. Fisher’s natural talent will help solidify the pitching for the Bulldogs in 2026, but the way that the whole bullpen group has been structured makes me think Georgia could see one of the biggest improvements in the circle of any team in the country (enough to maybe make a run to OKC). Since Fisher will likely be the ace, I think she fits beautifully into this category.

Jason: Kaitlyn Terry, Texas Tech. Terry was brought to Lubbock with a clear purpose: to provide NiJaree Canady the postseason support Texas Tech desperately needed. During last year’s remarkable run, Canady shouldered 81 percent of the Red Raiders’ postseason innings, an unsustainable workload that finally caught up to her in Game 3 of the Championship Series, when fatigue became a decisive factor. Terry’s arrival changes that equation.

With multiple years of Women’s College World Series experience, she gives Texas Tech a reliable No. 2 arm capable of absorbing meaningful innings on the sport’s biggest stage. For the first time in Canady’s tenure at Texas Tech, the Red Raiders enter the season with a true complementary option—a move that not only protects their ace but also elevates the ceiling of the entire pitching staff.

Grace: Amari Harper transferred from Texas A&M to Oregon for her final year of college softball after having one of her best seasons last year. She had a 0.421 batting average and 51 RBIs for the Aggies and started in almost every game. I think she is not only going to bring power to an Oregon lineup but also a reliable and veteran presence in the outfield, most likely. But she could be a difference maker as the Ducks try to make it back to the World Series.

Tara: Dakota Kennedy will play a key role in replacing the power production lost with the departures of Bri Ellis and Courtney Day. The former Wildcat brings both experience and toughness to the Razorbacks; a healthy Kennedy has a bat capable of doing some serious damage in the lineup.

Arkansas fans are going to enjoy not only her power at the plate but also her Gold Glove-caliber defense in the outfield.

Call your shot. The National Freshman of the Year will be….

Brady: Tennessee needs to replace a lot of power numbers this season. Elsa Morrison will be part of the solution to that problem. The Texas Bombers Gold product is coming off a great summer, during which she displayed game-changing capabilities. Morrison should step in behind the plate and take on the responsibilities of catching the hardest thrower in the country down in Knoxville.

Elsa Morrison hits plenty of frozen ropes and offers a ton of power. Don't be shocked if she starts for @Vol_Softball behind the plate next season. And yes, all of these hits come against the current and future OU, Arizona, and Mississippi State arms.



Video via @SynergySportsSB pic.twitter.com/LsS2Kdq5RW — Brady (@BradyVernon) August 5, 2025

Gray: First off, let it be known that this category is my bread and butter. Two years ago, I proclaimed that Jaysoni Beachum would be an immediate star. Last year, I mentioned Taylor Shumaker in my answer to this question. Both players won the National Freshman of the Year award. So, while some of my preseason predictions have gone off the rails in the past (sorry, Texas Tech), this is the area where I feel confident. With that being said, in my attempt to go 3/3, I’ll solidify my Good Morning, Softball America prediction a few weeks ago and say Elsa Morrison from Tennessee. First off, she’s going to immediately get playing time because of Sophia Nugent’s departure. The catcher position is open, and it’s hers to take. Karen Weekly spoke extremely well about how Morrison has assimilated into the program, and her personality makes me confident that she’ll be able to handle the task of catching Karlyn Pickens and company.

Lastly, I called the Alliance All-Star Game and 18U National Championship and saw Morrison’s swing up close. Her power to all fields jumped out instantly, and she was able to lace multiple different pitches for hits. I think Elsa Morrison will be an absolute superstar and the next great freshman in the sport.

Jason: Kendall Wells, C, Oklahoma. The catcher position was an area of inconsistency for Oklahoma a season ago, but freshman Kendall Wells has a real opportunity to solidify the role in 2026. Despite her youth, Wells made a strong impression during the fall, hitting seven home runs and showing the kind of raw power that can translate immediately in the SEC.

Surrounded by an already potent lineup featuring slugging threats such as Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering, Nelly McEnroe‑Marinas, and Gabbie Garcia, Wells should benefit from seeing quality pitches throughout the season. With protection around her and a swing built for impact, she has the potential to deliver a 15‑plus home run campaign in her first year in Norman. If she can pair offensive production with steady defensive growth, Wells could quickly turn the catcher position from a question mark into a strength for the Sooners

Grace: Ava Ratliff will have to fight for a starting position as catcher for Auburn, but I think she could be a real contender. She set the Indiana state school record for 69 home runs during her high school career. Ratliff was also the first player in Indiana state history with back-to-back seasons with 20+ home runs. It’s always going to be an adjustment for any freshman to figure out the transition from high school to college ball, but if Ratliff can set her feet early in the season, she could have a great year.

Tara: I agree with Jason. I’ve had the benefit of watching Kendall Wells over the past two years, and her skill set should translate immediately to the college level. Wells doesn’t just bring power at the plate; she’s agile and quick for a catcher, with the versatility to also play first base.

Who is your pick for National Player of the Year?

Jason: Jordy Frahm, Nebraska, P/UTL. Whether she can replicate her 2025 production remains to be seen, but she will certainly have every opportunity to do so. The volume of innings Frahm is expected to receive in the circle—paired with the likelihood of consistent at‑bats throughout the season—gives her a slight edge over NiJaree Canady in terms of overall statistical potential. With that combination of workload and two‑way impact, she is positioned to put up another standout season if she capitalizes on the chances that come her way.

Brady: Frahm is going to do everything in her power to get to Oklahoma City, and if she has the numbers she did last year against better competition, it’s hers to lose, so I’ll follow along with that pick. However, I’d throw out Ella Parker hitting 30 home runs this season as a possibility to win the award.

Gray: I feel lame agreeing with everybody, but Jordy Frahm is my pick too. I think multiple things work in her favor–first, it’s her last chance to claim the award. Narratives are crucial for any type of award recognition, and Jordy’s final season in her home state will be a compelling one that underscores the “it’s time” factor. Next, the numbers will certainly be there. She’ll lead the way again in the circle and offensively for a team that should be much better overall than it was in 2025. Lastly, the two-way star factor will help her edge NiJaree Canady, Karlyn Pickens, and a few other contenders who won’t have nearly as much overall data in their corner. Jordy Frahm is the near-consensus pick because it’s the right one.

Grace: Frahm and the Huskers were one away from returning from the Women’s College World Series last season, and I think that left a bitter taste in their mouth. And she’s not only coming back with a new last name, but also as a different pitcher. I think that Jordy has really grown a lot as a pitcher through her different seasons and according to Revelle, Frahm will do anything to improve her game in the smallest ways. It’s her last season, she has nothing to lose and she wants to get back to Oklahoma as a Husker so badly after coming up so close last season.

Tara: NiJaree Canady. The million-dollar arm has the supporting cast around her, and I believe she will lead the Red Raiders to their first-ever WCWS title.

What eight teams will make it to Oklahoma City, and if you are brave enough, pick one as your national champion.

Brady: Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Oregon, Nebraska, Florida State, Stanford, with NiJaree Canady closing her collegiate career on top.

Gray: Well, I’ve already said six SEC teams will make it to Oklahoma City, so that does limit how creative I can be with this list, but why not take a flyer or two? I do genuinely think we’ll see a few of those SEC teams that haven’t been to the WCWS in a few years make a return trip to Devon Park. In that spirit, I’ll go with Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, LSU, Texas A&M, and Alabama. As for my National Champion, I’m swayed by the way that Patty Gasso has spoken about her team on Out of the Box and through other media outlets. I think Oklahoma gets back to the top of the sport.

Jason: Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Oregon, Florida State, Clemson, Florida. Texas Tech is your 2026 National Champion.

Grace: Nebraska, Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Oregon, South Carolina, and Florida State. I think Texas Tech shakes the college softball world and takes it all.

Tara: Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Nebraska, Florida State, Arkansas, Clemson. Texas Tech

