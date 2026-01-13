Softball America Top 25 Rankings: 2026 Preseason
The 2026 Division I season is quickly approaching and the first Softball America Top 25 Rankings of the year are here. The top two spots are occupied by the two teams from last season’s championship series, but Texas Tech, the national runner-up, sits at No. 1, with the defending national champions, the Texas Longhorns, in second place.
Rounding out the top five are fellow Women’s College World Series participants Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Oregon. After falling just short of Oklahoma City, Florida State, Arkansas, Clemson, Nebraska, LSU, Texas A&M and Georgia are all inside our Top 15, and primed for another run.
Oklahoma State looks to bounce back from its down year in 2025, while Washington is ready to turn some heads with a more talented roster.
2026 Preseason Softball America Top 25 rankings
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|Final 2025 Rankings
|1
|Texas Tech
|54-14
|2
|2
|Texas
|56-12
|1
|3
|Oklahoma
|52-9
|3
|4
|Tennessee
|47-17
|4
|5
|Oregon
|54-10
|6
|6
|Florida State
|49-12
|10
|7
|Arkansas
|44-14
|11
|8
|UCLA
|55-13
|5
|9
|Clemson
|48-14
|9
|10
|Florida
|48-17
|8
|11
|Nebraska
|43-15
|13
|12
|LSU
|42-16
|21
|13
|Alabama
|40-23
|12
|14
|Texas A&M
|48-11
|17
|15
|Georgia
|35-23
|16
|16
|South Carolina
|44-17
|14
|17
|Arizona
|48-13
|18
|18
|Stanford
|42-13
|19
|19
|Oklahoma State
|35-20
|NR
|20
|Duke
|41-18
|24
|21
|Mississippi State
|39-19
|22
|22
|Washington
|35-19
|NR
|23
|Virginia
|38-19
|NR
|24
|Virginia Tech
|43-13
|20
|25
|Ole Miss
|42-21
|7
Received votes: FAU, Ohio State
