Softball America Top 25 Rankings: 2026 Preseason

The 2026 Division I season is quickly approaching and the first Softball America Top 25 Rankings of the year are here. The top two spots are occupied by the two teams from last season’s championship series, but Texas Tech, the national runner-up, sits at No. 1, with the defending national champions, the Texas Longhorns, in second place.

Rounding out the top five are fellow Women’s College World Series participants Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Oregon. After falling just short of Oklahoma City, Florida State, Arkansas, Clemson, Nebraska, LSU, Texas A&M and Georgia are all inside our Top 15, and primed for another run.

Oklahoma State looks to bounce back from its down year in 2025, while Washington is ready to turn some heads with a more talented roster.

2026 Preseason Softball America Top 25 rankings

Ranking Team Record Final 2025 Rankings 1 Texas Tech 54-14 2 2 Texas 56-12 1 3 Oklahoma 52-9 3 4 Tennessee 47-17 4 5 Oregon 54-10 6 6 Florida State 49-12 10 7 Arkansas 44-14 11 8 UCLA 55-13 5 9 Clemson 48-14 9 10 Florida 48-17 8 11 Nebraska 43-15 13 12 LSU 42-16 21 13 Alabama 40-23 12 14 Texas A&M 48-11 17 15 Georgia 35-23 16 16 South Carolina 44-17 14 17 Arizona 48-13 18 18 Stanford 42-13 19 19 Oklahoma State 35-20 NR 20 Duke 41-18 24 21 Mississippi State 39-19 22 22 Washington 35-19 NR 23 Virginia 38-19 NR 24 Virginia Tech 43-13 20 25 Ole Miss 42-21 7

Received votes: FAU, Ohio State

