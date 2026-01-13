Skip to main content
Softball America Top 25 Rankings: 2026 Preseason

by: Softball America Staff42 minutes ago

The 2026 Division I season is quickly approaching and the first Softball America Top 25 Rankings of the year are here. The top two spots are occupied by the two teams from last season’s championship series, but Texas Tech, the national runner-up, sits at No. 1, with the defending national champions, the Texas Longhorns, in second place.

Rounding out the top five are fellow Women’s College World Series participants Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Oregon. After falling just short of Oklahoma City, Florida State, Arkansas, Clemson, Nebraska, LSU, Texas A&M and Georgia are all inside our Top 15, and primed for another run.

Oklahoma State looks to bounce back from its down year in 2025, while Washington is ready to turn some heads with a more talented roster.

2026 Preseason Softball America Top 25 rankings

RankingTeamRecordFinal 2025 Rankings
1Texas Tech54-142
2Texas56-121
3Oklahoma52-93
4Tennessee47-174
5Oregon54-106
6Florida State49-1210
7Arkansas44-1411
8UCLA55-135
9Clemson48-149
10Florida48-178
11Nebraska43-1513
12LSU42-1621
13Alabama40-2312
14Texas A&M48-1117
15Georgia35-2316
16South Carolina44-1714
17Arizona48-1318
18Stanford42-1319
19Oklahoma State35-20NR
20Duke41-1824
21Mississippi State39-1922
22Washington35-19NR
23Virginia38-19NR
24Virginia Tech43-1320
25Ole Miss42-217

Received votes: FAU, Ohio State

